ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Area health care operations have tightened visitor restrictions as a safety measure due to the threat of COVID-19. Meanwhile, cities are deciding to cancel events that draw large crowds and local businesses, including funeral homes, are devising creative ways to handle ceremonies without assembling large crowds that could potentially expose people to coronavirus infection.
Cone Health, along with six other regional health systems, has limited visitors to immediate family members, unless special circumstances make other visitor access absolutely necessary.
Hospice of Rockingham County has also temporarily restricted visitor access to its patients' immediate family members who must meet the following requirements to be admitted:
- Had no fever in past 48 hours
- Have no respiratory symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing)
- Have not traveled to any areas with extensive, ongoing community spread of COVID-19
Cone's new rules will apply at Reidsville's Annie Penn Hospital and include restrictions for healthy visitors, regardless of their age, Cone officials announced via press release Thursday.
Cone has taken these measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of patients, their loved ones and medical staff, according to Doug Allred, media relations specialist for the hospitals.
Cone Health's nursing staff and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis, the release said.
Temporary visitor restrictions for children age 12 and under remain in effect. Restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care, however, officials stressed in the release.
In addition to Annie Penn, restrictions apply to:
· Alamance Regional Medical Center
· Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital
· The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
· Wesley Long Hospital
The hospital system encourages visitors to use phone calls or video chats to communicate with loved ones.
The decision to expand visitor restrictions is a collaborative effort among Cone Health and six other regional health systems: Atrium Health, Blue Ridge Health, CaroMont Health, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, officials said.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: conehealth.com/coronavirus.
