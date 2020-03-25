Pause from the hating and step up to help
This letter is kind advice for the frequent-flier Trump haters like Gary Parker, Lynn Bennett and Dan Flak, who continue during this national emergency to churn out their Trump-hating letters. Take a pause.
Yes, mistakes have been made, but life for all of us has changed on an almost daily basis.
Everyone, including international, federal and state governments, are learning as we go with this virus. Did any of you predict a month ago that:
- March Madness would be canceled?
- It would be nearly impossible to buy toilet paper?
- Or it would be illegal to eat in a restaurant or attend a church service with more than 100 people?
Members of our federal and state governments are actually working together to protect our people and economy.
Govs. Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo have been complimentary of the administrations efforts.
At least something positive has come out of this mess.
So please, take a pause, reflect on the gifts you have, spend time with family, help a neighbor in need, and pull for the United States and the world. There will be plenty of time for your Trump-hating letters before the election.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Medical professionals serve commendably
It is not uncommon to take certain things for granted as we go about leading our day-to-day lives. The selfless service provided by medical professionals and first responders such as firefighters and police officers falls in this category.
The sacrifice of the members of our military services and their families is another glowing example. As the father of a medical professional working in a rehab hospital in close proximity to patients and other personnel during the current coronavirus tragedy, it renews my deep appreciation for the work ethic on such vivid display.
It is noteworthy that, in many cases, these indispensable workers have to carry out their duties without such essential equipment as ventilators and masks. Despite being cognizant of the enormous risk of contracting the highly contagious COVID-19 and of the fact that a number of their fellow professionals have actually contracted the virus — resulting in several deaths — they continue to provide the badly-needed service in hospitals and other facilities.
Thanks to America’s resilience, I am confident that we will survive the seemingly invincible crisis that is upon us. We will always remember the invaluable service provided by our medical community to a grateful nation.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro
Burr violated his oath and he should resign
Sen. Richard Burr, shame on you. You have violated your oath of office in a most egregious way. Your actions to warn your donors and protect your personal financial health while keeping the public in the dark while you knew that the incompetent Trump administration was feeding “fake news” to the American public about the risk of COVID-19 to our way of life and safety were in a word evil.
If you have any pride left in your heart you should resign effective immediately and slink away from public life for the good of the state and nation.
John Wrenn
Greensboro
Some lessons from the lockdown in Italy
I am a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University’s campus in Bologna, Italy, who just escaped the stringent lockdown across that country. Some lessons I witnessed in the discomfort of a pandemic:
- Cooperation reigns over panic and resistance. Images of physical altercation over toilet paper at Costco are inconceivable to a nation with strong cohesion. Since medieval times, towns were the central units of the polity and survival depended on residents working together.
- Leadership emerges from the local level and residents entrust local guidance well before the decrees of Rome. National leaders are often tardy and take calculated risks for political expediency. We must build consensus at the closest level instead of awaiting a “strong, central ruler” to direct us.
- Individual actions do affect the course of events. As hard as it is to ask a Milanese to not take a spritz in a crowded bar, there has been limited resistance once the coronavirus proved deadly. Self-isolation is done to protect those most vulnerable and esteemed generations in our society.
The efficacy of U.S. containment will depend on the discipline of each citizen — whether that comes in a Happy Meal or in Italian portions is yet to be seen.
Brandon Peterson
Graham
Panic shopping is collective stupidity
You know, I sit here and it’s simply amazing to me.
The collective minds that allow fear into their daily lives, and follow the crowds, so to speak, without using their own minds to think through their panic modes, and realize, there are people who actually need to go and get groceries.
The masses are basically selfish. Those who really need to go out and get things can’t due to many who hoard — greedy baby-adults who can’t sit down and plan and think before they act.
Thanks! I will be fine, but you run around, run into other people in the stores, and cause chaos for others.
In time, this will certainly blow over.
How about putting your minds to good use instead of panic shopping?
