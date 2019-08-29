REIDSVILLE — Illegal gaming machines were seized from two local marts on Wednesday after North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents and detectives with Reidsville Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Homeland Security raided two illegal casinos operating in ABC licensed establishments.
Law enforcement officials seized illegal gaming machines, currency and documents yesterday afternoon from One Stop Grocery, located at 408 Vance Street and Pan Mart, located at 801 W. Harrison St.
The investigation was sparked by complaints from local residents.
Authorities raided both stores after undercover ALE agents confirmed violations involving cash payouts for winners, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.
“North Carolina State Law prohibits cash payouts won on any type of gaming machine, regardless if it’s based on chance or skill,” said Chris Poole, ALE special agent in charge and head of North Carolina's Gaming Section.
Arrests are expected in the case next week.
Officials added that violation reports will be submitted to the NC ABC and Education Lottery Commissions, which could lead to fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.
“Unlike the State’s lottery system, these illegal gaming machines provide no customer protection or regulation, Poole noted. "In many cases, the amount of money patrons will win has already been determined, which gives them a false hope of winning large sums of money.”
Law enforcement officials said an investigation is still ongoing.
