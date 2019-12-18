WENTWORTH — Kellie Boyte Jones of Eden entered the race for Rockingham County Register of Deeds on Wednesday to vie for the position held for 20 years by her sister, Rebecca Cipriani, who retired in 2016.
Incumbent Ben Curtis of Eden succeeded Cipriani in the post in 2016. He filed earlier this month to run again in what is now a contest between two candidates.
Jones, a first time candidate, said in a Wednesday release, “The Register of Deeds office touches all the important milestones of a family, whether it is a birth, marriage, death, military discharge, notary oath or real estate document. It is an awesome responsibility, and one that I look forward to fulfilling if given the opportunity by the voters of Rockingham County.’’
A 1985 graduate of Morehead High School, Jones earned her associate’s degree in accounting and computer science from Rockingham Community College in 1987. She went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in business and managerial economics with a minor in computer science from Greensboro College in 1991.
An employee at Weil-McLain in Eden, Jones and her husband, Artie, are active members of Osborne Baptist Church in Eden. Jones has two daughters and a son-in-law who serves in the U.S. Army.
“My background, training, community involvement, and my Christian values motivate me to help others,’’ Jones said in the release. “I promise to work hard and provide a high level of professional services to every citizen of Rockingham County. I grew up in Rockingham County, raised my children here, I work here, and attend church here. I want to give back to a place that has given me such a wonderful life.”
Jones announced she will launch a website and social media campaign for her candidacy in the coming weeks.
