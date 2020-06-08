REIDSVILLE — Peaceful protesters must continue to demand accountability and give voice to decades of frustration over racial injustice, local religious leaders said Thursday during an afternoon prayer vigil that drew about 75 people, including clergy and local law enforcement.
“We are deeply disturbed and troubled by the inhumane treatment by those who are supposed to protect and serve, but are the very cause of murder in broad daylight in the presence of many witnesses recording such immoral and unethical behavior,’’ the Rev. Joseph A. Bryant said of the recent murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolic police officer.
“Help us to understand the sentiments of Dr. Martin Luther King: that Americans must learn to live together as rothers and sisters, lest we all die as fools,’’ Bryant, of First Baptist Church on Hubbard Street, thundered from the front steps of the Reidsville Police Department downtown as he helped lead the Prayer Vigil for Justice and Peace with nine other local pastors.
Bryant’s words drew shouts of affirmation from the crowd where most attending wore masks and observed social distancing boundaries in temperatures that topped 90 degrees.
Marching a message to the streets is a vital way to be heard, pastors agreed. But in order to make lasting change, protesters must walk their mandate to the ballot box on Nov. 3, they stressed.
“Vote at the polls in Nov. 2020. Give us the momentum to live out the words echoed by Fannie Lou Hamer,’’ Bryant said of the famed civil rights leader who grew up picking cotton and founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party in the 1964 to run for United States Congress. “…You can pray ‘til you faint, but if you do not get up and try to do something, God is not going to put it in your lap.’’
And while the COVID-19 pandemic has “suffocated the lives of over 100,000 people in this country, it is the brutal epidemic of injustice that extends back before slavery in this country,’’ Bryant said.
As law enforcement across the nation reckons with systemic racism that has seen police take the lives of Floyd and other innocent black men and women in recent years, black clergy can help, said Reidsville Police Department Chaplain James Tharrington.
“We try to be the bridge between law enforcement and the community,’’ said Tharrington, pastor at Reidsville’s Evangel Fellowship Church. “Clergy are called upon to be on the front lines, as well.’’
Dressed in his police uniform, Tharrington made his way to the vigil, taking time along the way to welcome strangers to the event he deemed a positive way to have fellowship.
“This means a chance to come together and have prayer together in these very challenging times,’’ he said.
Across the nation, police in smaller communities like Reidsville are trying to foster alliances with churches and neighborhoods to promote familiarity and cooperation between citizens and peace officers. Such “community policing’’ can reduce tension and violence, studies have shown.
And a member of the black clergy on patrol can bear witness to the stresses a community and its officers may feel, said Tharrington, a father and grandfather.
“I do ride-alongs with our police, and it gives me a front seat view of what all of our officers go through.’’
The chaplain joined the crowd in song and clapping as the Rev. Kim Moyer performed the gospel song, “His Eye is on the Sparrow.’’
The hour-long event saw several white pastors speak in solidarity with the black community, including the Rev. Peter Dodge, who heads Reidsville Alliance Church.
“We are not here today to assault buildings or spray paint walls, but rather we have come here to assault the gates of heaven with a barrage of holy prayer,’’ Dodge said. “We have not come to fight with officers or to burn any property. We have come to fight against the enemy and his tools of racist oppression … to lift up the voice of those who are going unheard and to lift up our brothers and sisters and to walk with them until we all find justice.’’
“Today we are asking for divine guidance and strength for our community to address underlying racial inequities in our justice system and society, in general,’’ said Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker.
“You and I need to be the instruments for this divine power — neighbor to neighbor, shoulder to shoulder, continuously striving to cut out this cancer in our society whenever and wherever it is found.’’
Law enforcement must reform now, said Jeff Crisp, head of the Reidsville NAACP Branch. “What do we want?’’ Crisp chanted. “Justice!” the crowd responded.
“The world that I envisioned for my children and grandchildren is coming unraveled,’’ Crisp told the gathering. “Unraveled at the very seams of social justice.’’
Just hours before a memorial service for Floyd was televised, Crisp denounced looters as dishonoring the Floyd family and validated local activists.
“To the young people. Keep protesting. Keep marching. Your voices are being heard all over this world! You have started a movement that may lead to a new beginning. Your protests have made them charge all four officers involved in George Floyd’s death. But please don’t stop until they are convicted,’’ Crisp said.
“And then, young people, we need your help in November. The same way you mobilized these marches for George Floyd. We need you more than ever to get our people to the polls in November. There’s a lot at stake in November ... judicial elections, the governor, the lieutenanat governor. Make your mark.’’
Crisp further called on black citizens to keep their local politicians in white-dominated Rockingham County government in check by attending school board meetings, county commissioner’s meetings and city council meetings. “We have to be proactive.’’
And in his prayer for a New Vision, the Rev. DaRon JeSie Morris of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Reidsville, told the crowd: “We need an new vision where right is right and wrong is wrong, no matter who does it.
We must have “leadership that promotes love and not hate. Empathy and not dominance, unity and not division.’’
