REIDSVILLE — Chosen for her stellar academic success, Reidsville High School’s Madison Jones will receive an Award of Excellence at the National Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston.
She will also serve as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, a group of honor students from around the country who plan on becoming physicians or medical researchers.
The program gives Jones, 15, the chance to attend lectures by Nobel laureates and winners of the National Medal of Science.
The event runs today through Tuesday and will put Jones in the company of the nation’s other young medical leaders. A rising 11th-grader at RHS, Jones hopes to study anesthesiology at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Founder, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Madison Jones are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”
The daughter of Joey Jones and Megan Johnson, Jones also received a special letter of congratulations from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
The RHS International Baccalaureate program member holds a weighted 3.9 GPA.