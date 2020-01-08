REIDSVILLE — One of the region's top community leaders, Jenny Edwards of Stoneville, has been named executive director of the Rockingham County Education Foundation.
A program manager with the Dan River Basin Association and Executive Director of the Rockingham County Arts Council, Edwards will take her new post Feb. 1.
Edwards, who spent 11 years with DRBA, brings nearly 20 years of non-profit leadership to the table.
Her previous work includes experience in board development, fundraising and program design and implementation.
"We are so excited for Jenny to join RCEF," said board chair Ann D. Willis in a news release. "She brings her enthusiasm for education, deep community connections and innovative ideas to lead us in impacting Rockingham County students and educators."
An avid kayaker and outdoor enthusiast, Edwards has also played a key role in the county's growth and the development of local mountain bike and walking trail systems.
A proposal reviewer for the National Environmental Education Foundation, she is also an active member of the Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Committee and the Rockingham County Litter Prevention Advisory Committee.
Edwards holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from UNC-Wilmington.
Founded in 2009, RCEF aims to increase the college-going culture and value of education -- with the vision of continuing to inform the community and creating a place where all residents can achieve their highest potential in a globally competitive world.
Their mission is to provide leadership, advocacy and program resources to increase the education levels of residents in order to make Rockingham County an attractive place to live, work and do business.
To learn more about RCEF, visit http://helprockinghamstudents.org.
