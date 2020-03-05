EDEN -- An infant was found dead at Eden Inn on Thursday morning, but police released very few details about case.
Police received a call about an unresponsive infant at roughly 11:10 a.m. and found the infant had passed away upon their arrival at the Van Buren Road motel with Rockingham County EMS first responders, according to a press release from the Eden Police Department late Thursday afternoon.
Investigators with EPD are working the ongoing case, the release said.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the case call EPD Detective Brandon Buckner, day or night, at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Individuals who wish to share information, but remain anonymous may call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.
