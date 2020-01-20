REIDSVILLE — Messages of hope and praise rang out here from the pulpit and the streets of downtown Monday morning as hundreds of citizens gathered to honor slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Roughly 400 people packed the Multi-Purpose Center of Zion Baptist Church on the federal holiday for the 22nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.
Elected officials, civic leaders and candidates who will round out November’s ballot came out to the event that saw record fundraising this year for its scholarship fund that annually sends two area students to Rockingham Community College.
Event sponsors include the Reidsville Branch of the NAACP, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the Reidsville Human Relations Commission.
“When I think about Dr. Martin Luther King, when he was shot there on the balcony down there in Tennessee … the bullets may have struck the man, the bullets may have stopped his earthly ministry as a drum major for Christ, the bullets may have hushed his mouth from speaking, but the message continues to resound between you and I as we lift up our voices against the injustices, against the inequalities, against the things that are not right,’’ said Elder Mary Jackson of Reidsville, keynote speaker at the memorial get-together.
Early in the 90-minute program, guests stood to sway and clap to vocalist Jennifer Watlington’s delivery of the gospel hymn, “His Eye is on the Sparrow.’’
Before Watlington began her second rousing hymn, she joked with the crowd, “I think it would be ok, if we just had a little church.’’
Sponsors also presented annual Community Unity Awards during the gathering. Dr. Cathy Badgett received the Rev. Eddie C. Hughes Memorial Award from the Human Relations Commission, while the Rev. Kenneth Moore was presented the J. Arthur Griggs Civil Rights Memorial Award by the local NAACP.
The Reidsville Chamber honored Drew Barefoot, one of the Reidsville area program leaders for the Bikes for Kids Foundation.
High School students Emily Rodriguez and Dana Stubblefield, both of Reidsville, were each presented the Julius J. Gwynn Memorial Youth Award.
By 1 p.m. about 35 people had gathered for the NAACP chapter’s annual MLK Day march along Martin Luther King Drive.
Carrying a commemorative banner which read, “Keeping the Dream Alive,’’ NAACP leaders marched and sang "We Shall Overcome" weathering bitter cold temperatures along the downtown route that culminated on the front steps of the Reidsville Police Department.
“We thank you for this privilege to stand and to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,’’ the Rev. Rosetta E. Badgett said as she delivered a prayer to end the march.
“We look at him not as you, but we are reminded of what you said in your words: ‘No greater love than this the man who lay down his life for his friend.’ We all can say without question, without a doubt, Dr. King laid down his life for us, his friends,'' Badgett said. "We are the recipients of all that he did. All that he went through all that he suffered, the agony, and even in the end time knowing that his life was going to be ended. But he didn’t stop. He kept on working for us he kept on bringing about peace for his people. Lord, we just thank you for the life. We ask you that we will never forget his legacy …we can’t duplicate all that he did, but we can show appreciation. Bless us Lord God to continue in the fight.’’
