REIDSVILLE — A new curriculum-based program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities will soon launch in Rockingham County.
Mount Jubiliee Ministries will open doors to His Path Developmental Day Program this fall for special needs adults.
The initiative aims to give participants a Christ-centered, safe, nurturing and interactive environment to develop, organizers said. And it comes as a welcome care alternative for many individuals stuck on a sluggish and crowded state wait list for waivers to cover day services.
Located at Mission First Fellowship Hall on 1520 S. Scales St., His Path is the first such day program of its kind in the county.
Curriculum will focus on daily living, education, community integration, community living and developmental activities.
Instructors will teach skills for personal care, budgeting, technology, agriculture, transit, career exploration, resume building and more.
Extracurricular activities, such as drama, praise and worship, arts and crafts, exercise, field trips and community service projects, will also play a key role in participants' development.
Staff will also work with clients' guardians to develop individual goal-oriented plans.
His Path is set to launch with six participants later this year. The program will expand by five clients two months later, then add five more in another two months.
Kristi Harris, the future programs committee chair with Mount Jubilee Ministries, played a major role in the development of His Path.
She said the day program is vital to the local community, where numerous adults with developmental disabilities are either on a waiting list for services or receive no services at all.
“Our goal is to fill this need by offering a cost-effective option for families,” Harris said. “His Path will provide a safe and loving environment for participants to grow, socialize and enjoy community living. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for our community to embrace inclusivity as we all endeavor to live the full lives God has planned for us.”
His Path, independent and faith-based, will help fill an unprecedented need in Rockingham County, where the total of adults waiting to receive the benefits of the NC Innovations Waiver nearly matches the number of individuals receiving additional help.
During the 2018 fiscal year, 99 Rockingham County child and adult recipients held waiver slots, according to statistics provided by Cardinal Innovations, the managed care organization representing Rockingham County.
While a good number of individuals have been served through such waivers, 82 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities remain on the IDD wait list for the state health plan. The plan allows for services and support in an individual’s home and community as an alternative to institutional living.
Cardinal Innovations' Chief Communications Officer Ashley Conger told RockinghamNow that while individuals are on the registry, Cardinal officials actively try to engage with them and connect them to meaningful supports and services.
Waiver slots are assigned on a first-come, first-served, per capita basis based on two factors: The date they were placed on the registry and the number of people already receiving NC Innovations Waiver services and/or other intellectual or developmental services, Conger said.
The ultimate decision on how many people can receive waivers statewide is made by the North Carolina General Assembly.
The average wait time to receive a waiver slot in Cardinal’s 20-county coverage area is 4.9 years, according to 2017 fiscal year wait list totals.
Conger said Cardinal has since eliminated that data point, citing that IDD stakeholders believe the stat wasn’t a true representation of the challenges of the wait list for many families.
Mount Jubiliee Executive Director Cecil Cottrell said the idea of His Path was born over three years ago when he and board members saw an unprecedented need for developmental and respite assistance for Rockingham County’s IDD population.
Newly hired Program Director Jenna Moore will lead His Path, after spending several months working with the adult IDD population as a recreational therapist for Danville-Pittslyvania Community Service.
Moore, who graduated from UNC Wilmington in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Recreation Therapy, has been involved with Mount Jubiliee’s annual Camp Jubilee for several years.
She has frequently attended MJM committee and board meetings since moving back home, and said she found her role with the non-profit the moment the program position opened up.
Cottrell and other board members were impressed.
When asked about primary short-term and long-term goals for His Path, Moore had a straight-forward answer.
“She said immediately, ‘to love on the participants unconditionally’, and all three of us started crying,” Cottrell said. “To finish the answer, she said, ‘to love on the participant’s unconditionally and for His Path to be a beacon of hope for families with I/DD children.”
“That is the sole purpose as to why we exist,” Cottrell said.” I could not have written a mission statement better than that and that was her answer straight off the cuff.”
Moore said she ultimately accepted the position, because she has passion for individuals with development disabilities and a desire to be an advocate for them and their families.
“This program will have an extraordinary impact on our local residents,” Moore said. “Our individuals have so much to offer our community. I am excited to foster an environment that helps them realize their value and potential, which will allow them to impact others’ lives, simply by them being who God made them.”