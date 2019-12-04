MADISON — Highway Patrol has identified a bicyclist killed on Gold Hill Road Tuesday evening following a vehicle collision.
Larry Bernard Fultz, 51, of Eden, was riding south on Sharp Road, near the intersection of Gold Hill Road, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a westbound vehicle on Gold Hill Road, driven by 24-year-old Sarah Tosto of Mayodan.
Following the accident, Fultz was transported to Annie Penn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No injuries were reported for Tosto.
Charges have not been filed following the accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.