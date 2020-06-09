WENTWORTH — Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 118 in Rockingham County by Tuesday, a 6.3% increase in cases since Friday, county health officials reported.
The increase reflects a statewide trend, where infection rates and hospitalization rates have climbed since Phases I and II of reopening for the state.
Another troubling trend in Rockingham is the disproportionately high number of infections seen in the Hispanic and Latino population, which makes up 6.2% of the county’s 91,000 residents. The group has been afflicted by the coronavirus at a rate of 32% with 38 known patients in this week’s tally.
African-Americans, also hit hard by virus across the nation, have been infected at a rate of 19% in Rockingham, a county where they represent 19% of residents.
Hispanic and Latino residents make up 10% of the state’s population, but have accounted for 41% of all of North Carolina’s nearly 36,500 cases and 7% percent of the state’s 1010 deaths, state health statistics show.
Nationally, Hispanic and Latino individuals report symptoms closely associated with COVID-19 33% more often than other races, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection.
And in Wake Forest, N.C., about two hours east of Rockingham County, two-thirds of Hispanic and Latino homes in that town of 40,000 reported symptoms of the coronavirus. That rate compared to less than 1% of all others polled in a national survey published last month.
The data was collected by Dynata, an international market-research company that studied public health responses from 1.6 million people, including the minority group in Wake Forest.
The likely cause for the high incidence of infection in Rockingham and elsewhere? Front line jobs, experts say. Large numbers of Hispanics and Latinos have low-wage jobs in the service industry and in factory and farm settings.
And these individuals are often reluctant to seek medical care for myriad reasons, including lack of money, language barriers and fear of deportation, studies show.
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services statistics show that low income, lower levels of education and unemployment are all associated with increased health risks for Hispanics and Latinos in N.C.
Hispanics were found to be much less likely than whites and blacks to have health insurance, a personal doctor or the money to afford a doctor’s visit, NCDHHS statistics show.
Health status reports for the county’s 118 patients show 109 have recovered, four are hospitalized and three are asymptomatic. Two patients, both over 60 and suffering from multiple underlying health conditions, have died.
Age breakdowns list 65 patients as 40 or older, while 51 fall between 0-39, health officials said.
Last Thursday, the state recorded the highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases with a jump of about 1,200 patients, state health officials reported. On Tuesday North Carolina counted 36,484 patients had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,006 had died.
