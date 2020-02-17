The Football Capital of North Carolina has 21 high school state championships to its name, but its biggest claim may just come by way of Jennifer King.
The NFL’s Washington Redskins announced earlier this week that Head Coach Ron Rivera has named the Reidsville native as a full-year coaching intern.
With the designation, King becomes the first full-season African American female coach in NFL history.
King, who previously interned under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019, will assist the team’s offensive staff — specifically running backs coach Randy Jordan.
She will also assist with quality control.
In a press release earlier this week, Rivera said that King is a great addition to his staff as a bright and young coach who understands his expectations.
For King, the self-set expectations are also high.
In an interview with Redskins radio voice Larry Michael, the 12-year Women’s Football Alliance vet and former High Point Police officer said she is excited for the new opportunity which comes due in part to a culmination of hard work and sacrifice.
Whatever it has taken to get her name to the forefront, King has done it — traveling across the country to coach, attend prominent NFL forums and establish relationships to move her career forward.
All while improving and proving her coaching stock through the execution of players on the field.
Last college football season, it was a stop with the Dartmouth College Big Green in Hanover, New Hampshire.
As an offensive assistant, King worked on defensive scouting reports and secondary scouting for the wide receiver corps under wide receivers coach Dave Shula, a former offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys under now Hall of Fame Head Coach Jimmy Johnson.
Her preparation paid dividends for 9-1 Dartmouth, who secured an Ivy League Championship for the first time since 2015.
While the Big Green passing attack fell dead last in the league in pass attempts as a run heavy team, their aerial game was by far the most efficient.
Dartmouth averaged just 215 yards passing per game, but complete over 68% of passes in 2019. Their 22 passing touchdowns ranked second-best in the league and nobody came close to touching their pass efficiency rating of 173.1.
The team’s 9.3 yards per passing play average was also atop the league.
King’s move to the Ivy League came months after joining former UCLA and University of Washington head coach Rick Neuheisel’s staff on the n0w defunct American Alliance of Football’s Arizona Hotshots.
In eight games, the wide receivers coach led a corps that scored 14 touchdowns and averaged 12 yards per catch.
Led by former Carolina Panther Rashad Ross, now a member of the XFL’s D.C. Defenders, the Hotshots receiving unit had six major contributors average more than 10 yards per grab.
Ross, who finished second in the league in receiving yards, scored seven times — averaging over 16 yards per reception.
As for her next venture with the Redskins, King said she excited to work with Jordan — a former Tar Heel back and long time running backs coach who joined the Redskins staff in 2014.
The Rockingham County High School basketball star has set high goals for her career. Goals that seem obtainable thanks to her merit, skill and drive to succeed.
“Ultimately, I’d love to be a coordinator,” King told Michael during an interview on the show Redskins Nation, which airs on NBC Sports Washington. “I know now that I’m at the bottom of the food chain but I’ve been moving up and I’m learning a lot and I‘m super excited to be here and work with (Offensive Coordinator) Scott (Turner) and his staff.”
When asked about her role models, King was quick to point out her parents — before discussing the coaches she’s learned from.
King told Michael she didn’t set out to be a role model when she started her journey to be a high-level football coach, but now she takes the responsibility seriously.
It’s not surprising that the championship-level signal caller and college basketball coach would serve as someone to look up to.
Especially after considering the championship-level character instilled in the football coach that describes herself on social media as “Just another kid from Reidsville, NC.”
“… I constantly receive messages from people (saying) that I am a role model to them (or) to their kids,” King told Michael when asked if she views herself as a leader for others to look up to. “… I don’t take it lightly. I think it’s important for me to realize that I’m standing on the shoulders of a lot of people myself — people I looked up to, so it’s important for me to always have that positive attitude and outlook for people looking up to me.”
It’s not just outsiders who will look to King’s leadership.
Jordan, who has coached the likes of future hall of famer Adrian Peterson, two-time pro bowler Alfred Morris and current starter Derrius Guice at the pro level — and Tar Heel star Giovani Bernard as a college coach — will also lean on King to provide a different perspective to the running back room.
“I’m really excited for Coach King and her being part of the staff,” said Jordan, in an interview on The Rundown on Redskins.com.
Jordan said he appreciated the hire, especially as the father of Raven Jordan, a former volleyball standout at the University of Buffalo, who took over as the Junior Varsity Volleyball coach at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia.
The Redskins coach jovially shared that he asked his daughter last year if he could borrow some of her 18 wins during a rough 3-13 campaign last season.
“She said get your own,” Jordan told show hosts Gabe Henderson and Kyle Stackpole, hinting that gender shouldn’t matter when looking at coaching credentials.
“The biggest thing that matters is what you bring the table,” Jordan told the hosts, before noting that King brings a different viewpoint that the Redskins coaching staff hasn’t had before. “Her expertise and the things that she’s done — winning national championships — the thing I’m excited about is the fact that there is going to be someone in the room that can be a sounding board instead of me, bringing a different perspective.”
