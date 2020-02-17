REIDSVILLE — A Greensboro man has been arrested in connection with a Reidsville overdose death last month, the Special Investigations Unit of the Reidsville Police Department announced via news release Monday morning.
The charge against Patrick Rickel Millner, 34, formerly of Walnut Street in Reidsville, stems from a drug investigation of the Jan. 2 drug overdose death of Samuel Purgason, Jr., 25, of Reidsville, RPD releases said. Authorities did not disclose the name of the drug in question.
Held in the Rockingham County Jail with a bond of $250,000.00, Millner is slated to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
Records show Millner was arrested in September 2013 by Eden authorities for misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats and assault on a female in connection to his refusal to leave an ex-girlfriend’s Eden apartment.
The disposition of those charges was not available at press time.
This is a developing story which RockinghamNow will update.
