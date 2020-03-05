Marty Raybon

Marty Raybon rides in the CMA Festival Kick-Off Parade in Nashville, Wednesday, June 9, 2010.

 Charles Sykes/ AP Photo

EDEN — Famed country singer Marty Raybon, the Grammy-winning former lead singer of Shenandoah, will take the stage March 19 in downtown Eden at the Preppy Pirate clothing store and event space.

Owner Chris Nelson booked Raybon, famous for belting hits like, "Stop the Rain", "She Doesn't Cry Anymore", "Two Dozen Roses'', and "Mama Knows" to perform an acoustic set March 19th at 7 p.m at the 647 Washington Street venue. Only 100 tickets are available. 

Raybon, a Grammy Award winner with a CMA prize and an ACM award, will also entertain fans with a meet and greet, all catered by Downtown Deli, Nelson said in a press release. 

For more information about the show and tickets, contact Preppy Pirate at:(336) 589-9668 or visit their website at: https://www.preppypirateoutfitters.com/

