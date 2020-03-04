STONEVILLE — Rockingham County has its first air quality monitor, thanks to the diligence of Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam, the Good Stewards of Rockingham County and Clean Air Carolina’s AirKeeper program.
The particulate matter sensor measures suspended particles such as dust, dirt, soot, smoke and pollen.
“It’s a pretty small but sophisticated sensor,” said Pulliam, days after connecting the real-time measuring device and broadcasting its readings to Rockingham County users and environmental nerds around the world.
All it takes is a visit to danriverkeeper.org/airkeepers to track up-to-the-second air quality measurements, temperature readings, humidity and humidex measurements.
The PA-II, made by PurpleAir, is part of a network of sensors across the country in the globe. Distributed by Clean Air Carolina, the AirKeepers program has built a strong network of sensors to help triangulate potential air pollution issues and build a network of citizen scientists.
Thus far, volunteers in 90 counties have devoted time to taking measurements for the public domain.
Scientists also use the analytics to continue work improving air quality and retaining air quality in North Carolina.
To double up conservation efforts, Rockingham County’s sensor is also energy efficient — thanks to Pulliam’s “MacGyvering” skills.
The unit, powered by solar energy, is typically channeled through a wall outlet.
Using a solar panel and other odds and ends from a recent renovation project, Pulliam built the small unit, located at the Good Stewards Office at the Old VFW on North Glenn Street.
“We had a lot of good supplies left over, so I grabbed one of the solar panels I had and a pole that came off an antenna that was on our house when we first bought it,” Pulliam said. “Pretty much everything except for the sensor and the battery is recycled.”
Pulliam added that the group didn’t want to have the air quality measurement tool plugged into the wall and contributing to the very matter the PA-II unit measures.
Initial discussions with Clean Air focused on placing the sensor in Bethany, where many folks had concerns about air quality due in part to a nearby power plant and the proposed NTE Energy Center.
But because Bethany lacks connectivity to reliable internet, the plans were moved to the Stoneville office late last year.
The Good Stewards’ office space, donated by Eliana’s Garden owners Jeremy and Stesha Warren, made the installation possible.
As did the support and brainstorming of several members of the volunteer organization that aim to protect and preserve the local environment.
“It’s one less variable in your day-to-day life,” said Pulliam. “You should be able to live here, work here, play here and not have to worry about things like, ‘What am I breathing? Am I safe?’ That’s what we are here for. We are here to let you know that if there is a problem, we are going after it as best we can. And if there isn’t a problem, then you know. If people are looking to bring a new business, or a small group wants to do sustainable farming, this tool can help look ahead to see some of the positives of the area.”
Airkeepers leads to more citizen science
Program Manager Calvin Cupini has seen dramatic growth with AirKeepers since its inception in 2016.
Launched by Clean Air Carolina — a statewide non-profit and science-based non-partisan group that looks at air pollution and its impact on health, climate change and equity — the program began in earnest as a citizen science program aimed at using low cost particulate matter sensors as education tools and citizen science as a community engagement tool.
Working primarily in neighborhoods in Charlotte’s west end — AirKeepers began building a community-level air quality monitoring network that started advocating for change.
One year later, the non-profit and its volunteers began pushing beyond the Queen City with the goal of putting at least one particulate sensor in each of N.C.’s 100 counties.
To date, 90 are equipped with the measurement tool.
“These (sensors) measure one type of air pollution, and the reason we wanted to have one in every single county was for two reasons,” Cupini said. “If you just follow those county boundaries, you end up getting a very well spread out network of sensors — that’s great for geographic research and understanding patterns across space.’’
Cupini said, “The other reason is that it helps us connect with communities when there is one nearby. North Carolina DEQ happens to have something like 20 regulatory monitors that report to the EPA and give us our air quality index. These are really expensive, highly technical, gold standard monitors — but there (are) only 20 of them for the whole state. That doesn’t leave many in places like Samson County or Bertie or up high in the mountains in Ashe County, and so our model of having one in every county gives people something where they know they can find it and is representative of the air they might be breathing.”
Luckily, particulate matter isn’t a grave health concern in North Carolina, but there are times when wildfire smoke and heavy traffic exhaust can cause some concern, Cupini said.
“… Regionally, it’s not the most important pollutant like ozone pollution is,” Cupini said. “It just happens to be the one that we deployed due to its low cost and reliability.”
For instance, when a new sensor is installed in Rockingham County, citizens become more involved with air quality in their neighborhoods.
“I’ve always said that what we are doing is crowd sourcing and the most important part of crowd sourcing is the crowd,” Cupini said, adding that having the tools right in your hand or neighborhood multiplies interest.
“People really take to the sensors and the data that they find and want to learn more. Even if it’s just how weather patterns might affect particulate matter or whether or not those levels of particulate matter can impact people with asthma or COPD.”
Now with roughly 135 sensors across the state, Cupini looks to complete the cycle in North Carolina by covering all 100 counties.
From there, AirKeepers will aim at building strategic advisor hubs around the state. Areas of focus include Greeneville, Asheville, greater Greensboro, Fayetteville and hog farm communities near Goldsboro.
The non-profit is also looking at using data to advocate for better health outcomes.
“These can’t replace traditional tools like the regulatory monitoring network that the EPA and DEQ operate, but they can still teach us a lot about some of the differences in air quality at a really small scale,” Cupini stated. “Some of the effects of things like wildfire smoke — where it goes, how quickly and when to connect people with deeper topics like air quality permits or the impacts of load development on their community.
“That’s the next step is that I’d really like to see those networks blossom into being really active stewards of land use policy, how commerce can affect the environment and whether or not any environmental issue is priority in the area.”
Clean Air Carolina and the AirKeepers program has already developed several partnerships with high-level researchers.
Focus has also been put on providing communities with a protection against major environmental issues.
“Water quality has a system where citizen science and crowd sourced stream data can help to notify the regulators or the river keepers or the government to measure more professionally,” said Cupini. “I think that is the best place for low-cost sensors like these, as a screening tool first. If we have six of sensors go off at a regular interval and we think we know what the problem is, we submit that data, get the professional tools and assistance and really hone in on the problem.”
For more information on Clean Air Carolina initiatives, visit cleanaircarolina.org.
AirKeepers is currently searching for an individual volunteer or organization to oversee a particulate matter sensor in Caswell County. If you are a local Caswell resident interested in learning more, contact Cupini at calvin@cleanair carolina.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.