MADISON — The Cardwell women have built a quintessential Southern salon here with all of the things ladies hold dear about a bona fide beauty shop.
Owner Deborah Cardwell and manager/ head stylist Casey Starkey, her daughter, have created Glamour Salon & Spa, an exquisite full-service beauty biz with so many extra services and amenities, you could spend a full day there being pampered.
Feminine décor abounds in the salon’s many stations. For example a shabby chic vanity holds a full line of cosmetics for makeovers for clients like brides or prom-bound teens who need special “Big Day” makeup.
In a clever twist, the women have installed a pull down photo backdrop that divides the area from the hair design studio – ideal for photo shoots while hair and makeup are just perfect.
Located in Madison’s Midtown Shopping Center, near the Mayflower restaurant, Glamour Salon shares one wall with local longtime attorney Vernon Cardwell, Deborah’s husband.
“I retired 12 years ago from the (Rockingham County) Department of Social Services, and I wanted to do something new. So we opened up the salon and brought my daughter Casey in to run the salon …,’’ Cardwell said.
Daughter Peyton spends plenty of time there, too, helping out with the shop’s one-room boutique where customers can find cute trendy tops, casual dresses, flowing scarves, precious homemade jewelry or seasonal leggin’s. And nothing is priced over $25.
Esthetician Hayley Payne treats clients to an array of skincare services in her treatment room where patrons choose from a wide variety of facials, including micro dermabrasion. Other services include waxing and teeth whitening, done with a state-of-the-art machine.
Comfortable recliner-style chairs outfit the manicure-pedicure station, complete with water jet foot massage.
And a half dozen private rooms house tanning beds for folks seeking a little glow. For those who prefer to apply their color, Cardwell and her staff carry a large line of self-tanning products, including “Snookie,’’ a brand launched by reality TV star Snookie of “Jersey Shore.”
Giving back to the community is a primary aim for Cardwell and her daughters, and they find plenty of creative ways to share.
For example, they recently offered free haircuts to veterans in honor of their service.
As a commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the salon will pay tribute to 15 women who have survived the disease by hosting them to an evening of hors d’oeuvres and goodie baskets.
The staff also raises money for the Barry Joyce Cancer Fund each year to honor Cardwell’s late mother, who died of cancer. In April, the group will pack up their makeup kits and head to the Madison Service League’s annual scholarship fundraiser, a spring fashion show. Lovely models will have the benefit of salon staff applying makeup for the event.
Glamour has plenty of specialty services on their menu, too.
For brides who need a make-up and hair artist on site for their event, the salon has the “Glam On the Go Team’’ that travels to event venues to insure top service.
The staff of six hair and skin care specialists also host plenty of bridesmaids’ parties and princess parties for young girls, during which the can select from a variety of beauty treatments. And Cardwell and her crew teach youngsters how to apply makeup and basic hair techniques, such as braiding, at the salon’s annual Glam Camp.
“The little kids get so excited,’’ Cardwell said.
Bringing joy to clients is what drives Cardwell, she said.
“It just means so much to me -- making people happy and look beautiful. When someone is feeling bad about themselves, and we do a whole new look … just to see the glow in their faces and them feeling so good about themselves is wonderful.’’
That committed service keeps them coming in from all around the county, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Mebane and neighboring Virginia towns, Cardwell said.
“We have the best customers. Some of them have been with us for 12 years,’’ Cardwell said.
To help spread that kind of happiness, Cardwell and Starkey have a team of Glam Ambassadors, 20 local young women who come in and model clothes and makeup for clients.
As a woman in business, Cardwell takes satisfaction in ushering her daughters and even one granddaughter into the arena, where she is business manager, receptionist and a skin care and tanning specialist.
Using Rusk and Redken hair products, as well as Kenra and Rusk color, the salon’s stylists offer styling to women, men and children. For clients who are sensitive to color chemicals, Cardwell and Starkey also carry organic hair color alternatives.
Pharmaceutical grade cosmetics line Glo is the in-house brand at Glamour, as well as an organic line.
Another fun service the stylists offer is a Blow Out Special during which hair designers demonstrate the correct way to blow dry hair and use product to maximize volume and style at home.
These days, the staff is preparing for a makeup show in Atlanta.
“Our girls are wonderful. They are eager to learn. And we do everything we can to keep them up to date and motivated,’’ Cardwell said. “We go to every hair show and we’re always doing some kind of continuing education to better ourselves.”
