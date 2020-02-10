WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and District Attorney Jason Ramey have issued an edict for owners and operators of local sweepstakes and fish game establishments.
Its game over for individuals violating state law banning the use of sweepstakes machines, video gaming machines and slot machines.
Hand-delivered letters were distributed by local law enforcement agencies earlier this week to 30 gaming establishments suspected of operating sweepstakes or casino-type gambling operations that are using banned electronic sweepstakes machines, video gaming and slot machines, fish games and other like devices.
The letters serving as notice that if locales do not come into compliance by March 4, criminal charges are forthcoming for owners, operators and even employees.
“We stand together as a united front,” said Page Tuesday morning, during a joint press conference also featuring Ramey, municipal police chiefs and SBI ALE representatives.
The notice states that law enforcement’s goal is to give local owners and operators a chance to comply with the law.
Names of the sweepstakes have not been disclosed, but the Sheriff’s Office did provide RockinghamNow with the municipal breakdown of the locations served by either municipal officers or deputies.
In total, 14 of the letters were delivered to gaming establishments within Eden Police jurisdiction. Six were presented to sweepstakes within the city of Reidsville and two were presented to gaming sites in the Town of Madison.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office also delivered eight notices to establishments outside of city limits.
The letter encouraged operators to contact legal counsel if they have questions about what is deemed a violation.
It also notes that any machine that pays out in cash, awards points or credits that are redeemable for cash, accepts more than eight points of credit per single play or that is operated with a sweepstakes that uses an entertaining display, is prohibited by state law.
The letter also reminded that all computers, devices, electronic machines used “for the purpose of conducting sweepstakes” is also subject to seizure and potential forfeiture.
“Each person up here and their respective agencies are charged with enforcing the law — not writing the law,” said Ramey while discussing the difference between regulated gambling outlets such as the lottery and sports betting and sweepstakes operations, which aren’t regulated. “If they charge any owner or operator with a violation of the ordinances of gaming laws — if the requirements are met, my office will prosecute. If you feel like these should be legalized and regulated, I would encourage you to speak to your state representatives that have the power to write laws. That’s not what we’re here for, we are here to enforce the law and that’s what we are going to do.”
Page said that for many years, law enforcement agencies across the state have been combatting an unregulated industry that evolves to elude law.
“As we progressed through the years, operators changed their programs and software to skirt the law,” Page said. “There have been court injunctions on and off throughout the years. But for nearly 20 years, we in law enforcement, speaking for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, have tried to ban video gaming of any form, shape or fashion … (as its) … gone from slots, to video gaming, to sweepstakes.”
If ever made legal in North Carolina, Page said the change must come with some type of regulation.
“Without regulation, there is no way to protect the consumer — the person that is playing these games,” Page said.
According to state statute, anyone who operates electronic machines and devices used for the purpose of conducting sweepstakes can face a class 1 misdemeanor on their first offense.
Second and third offense can result in felony charges.
The increased amount of sweepstakes pop-ups across the state has created a growing safety concern for law enforcement officials.
Locally, several robberies have been reported in recent years at various sweepstakes in Reidsville, Ruffin, Eden and other locations.
