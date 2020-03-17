Funeral homes across Rockingham County issued a joint statement Tuesday morning regarding adjustments being made amidst COVID-19.

The statement reads:

“The new mandates from Governor Cooper and the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control make it necessary for us to make the following adjustments: We are now only able to offer private funeral services, private graveside services, or private visitations to families until further notice. These modifications are effective immediately. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary to limit the spread of this virus, helping the families we serve, along with our staff during this difficult time.

