STONEVILLE — At Eliana’s Garden, everything is cultivated from the ground up.
From medicinal and culinary forest crops to holistic body care products — the local forest farm and herbal care producer continues to grow strong roots in a community chomping at the bit to absorb their unique and natural offerings.
Anchored by an unmatched drive to match nature’s ethic — local homesteaders Jeremy and Stesha Warren have turned their daily lives into a successful small business.
And they’ve done so by turning their passion for family, the woods, stewardship and education into alternative remedies for the public.
Named after the couple’s daughter who passed away a few days after she was born — Eliana’s Garden started out as a part-time project 11 years ago. The Warrens began their journey by growing heirloom plants and produce on small three-acre homestead.
Six years later, the couple found themselves moving their family and gardening into the forest — transitioning out of field production and into planting forest crops and settling into their current homestead.
From there, the duo began inoculating mushrooms and growing ginseng, golden seal and other forest plants while learning more about species preservation versus straight food production.
Eliana’s began to sprout as Jeremy and Stesha put their focus on full-time homesteading and creating new homemade products.
Taking a leap of faith, Jeremy left his full-time job as a nursery manager and
the duo leased two farms in Virginia. Eventually, the Warrens opened a facility in downtown Stoneville where Stesha’s popular NCDA-tested and FDA registered Elderberry syrup is processed, among other apothecary, foraged and gourmet items.
Elderberry syrup, a popular immune system booster, went from being an elixir for friends and family and personal use to being purchased in orders fielded from across the country.
Now, hundreds, if not thousands of bottles, are going out for shipment each week.
“I don’t think there is a week that goes by that I don’t look at her and go, ‘would you have ever imagined that we would be making 1,000-2,000-bottle orders?'” said Jeremy Warren, explaining he and his wife envisioned their success, but never imagined how much the Elderberry syrup would contribute.
Three years ago, the family added another natural resource to the community by offering pork wholesale and at farmer’s markets.
Wanting to be responsible, the husband-wife team puts animal welfare and quality product first.
The farm’s heritage breed hogs are raised through rotational pasture management and ethically processed.
Unlike the big box stores off highways, Eliana's makes sure meat purchased online or at wholesale purchasers such as House of Health in Eden — is free of MSG or nitrates.
More recently, the duo formed a separate company — Eliana’s Canna, which focuses on providing third-party tested hemp and CBD products, such as CannaMag — a muscle and pain topical geared toward pain management.
Formulated with CBD, magnesium, and other herbs — Stesha believes the product is one of the best she’s ever created and customers often agree.
“It’s really rewarding developing products that really help people like that,” said Warren about the popular topical that doesn’t have an icy hot sensation, but instead soothes areas of discomfort.
Like their offerings, Jeremy and Stesha’s efforts continue to provide support and comfort to the community they call home.
As parents, educators and local business leaders — the duo is going above and beyond their calling to connect community with nature.
“I love it when I see people who start wading into the water of a little bit more natural lifestyle,” said Jeremy Warren, expressing strong gratitude for the landowners who have helped his family succeed.
“People should really respect their farmers more,” said Stesha, encouraging people to reconnect with nature because of its plentiful physical and mental health benefits.
“With the hard work they put in — community support means a lot to farmers. I’d like to see it go in a sustainable direction. We are definitely in a transition with our food industry right now,'' she said. "With people’s mindset on where their food and medicine comes from — being able to get back in touch with the community and keep each other lifted up is definitely important and part of our focus.”
To learn more about about Eliana’s Garden, including product offerings and ordering online, visit htttp://elianasgarden.com.
