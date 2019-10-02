WENTWORTH — Dr. N. Jerry Owens, 84, a former Rockingham Community College president who championed a major bond referendum to serve RCC and helped create the Rockingham Community College Foundation, died Thursday.
A funeral service was held Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Eden for Owens who had been under the care of Hospice of Rockingham County.
The college’s second president, Owens took the helm in 1983 and by 1984 led passage of a $4 million bond referendum for the college. Later, he would spearhead efforts to create the institution’s fund-raising arm, the RCC Foundation.
Under the Wilmington native’s leadership, RCC saw enrollment grow, as well as gifts to the foundation. Before his retirement in 1996, Owens led the college to develop 15 new education programs, including practical nursing, travel and tourism and trade and technology. The college further received a federal Title 3 grant of $1.7 million during Owens’ tenure.
When he accepted the presidency at RCC, Owens pledged to work with business and industry to provide students with the up-to-date skills they needed to be competitive in the workplace.
“I like to provide an opportunity for people to achieve as high an education as they want to achieve. Often times, this provides them an opportunity for better jobs and a better quality of life,” Owens told the News & Record in 1990.
His vision to unite all corners of Rockingham County was realized in 1990, when RCC hosted the first Rockingham County Folk Festival. Owens served as the event’s executive director until his retirement.
Devoted to historic preservation, Owens also helped develop of the college’s historical village, which opened during the 1995 Folk Festival.
Owens hired Tony Gunn as RCC’s community relations coordinator during the 1990s.
“He was very supportive and kept you on your toes. You wanted to make sure you were doing good work,” said Gunn, now associate vice president for Facilities and External Affairs at RCC. “He supported me getting my doctorate, and was very encouraging to everyone — faculty and staff — to get more education and to advance their careers. He did a lot to build the value of education in the minds of Rockingham County citizens.”
Gaye Clifton, former director of development at RCC and former executive director of the RCC Foundation, agreed.
She called Owens “… a man of integrity with a deep belief in the community college mission, and a mentor who knew when to direct and when to let me fly solo.’’
Owens was a team player, Clifton stressed.
“While he had his own ideas and visions, he would always let other share their vision and he would give it close examination. It was always a team approach, with no ego involved. That’s what distinguishes a great leader — working for the greater good and not the personal good.”
“That is one of the reasons RCC flourished the way it did,’’ Clifton said. “He recognized the potential for Rockingham County, perhaps before Rockingham County realized its own potential for growth and quality of life.’’
Just weeks before his retirement, the college dedicated its former Human Services Building to Owens. Today the facility is known as the N. Jerry Owens Jr. Health Science Building and boasts a state-of-the-art simulated hospital.
Owens came to RCC after working as director of staff development at the N.C. Department of Community Colleges, where he coordinated six regional professional development institutes that served the state’s 58 community colleges.
Prior to that, he worked as an educational consultant, was president of Kings College in Raleigh and spent 10 years at Guilford Technical Community College as interim president and executive vice president. Before that, Owens worked as director of extension and evening programs at Randolph Technical College in Asheboro.
While serving in the U.S. Army in Japan, Owens worked as a sheet metal fitter.
Owens held an associate of arts degree from Charlotte Junior College. And he earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial management, a master’s degree in industrial education, and a doctorate in vocational technical education at N.C. State University.
In addition to heading RCC, Owens served as chair of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners; chair of Reidsville Rotary Club; board chair of Hospice of Rockingham County; vice-chair of RCC Center for Active Retirement; board member of Chinqua-Penn Foundation; president of NC Association of Community College Presidents; charter member of Rockingham County Economic Development Committee and Committee of 100; member of Annie Penn Hospital Board; member of the local First Citizens Bank Board and the Board of Cherokee Scout Council for which he won the Silver Beaver Award. He also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Carefree.
After retirement, Owens and his wife Mary lived in the Bethany community, where they built a home on 20 acres of farm land.
Owens is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, a sister, two brothers, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
- The N. Jerry Owens Scholarship, c/o RCC Foundation, Inc. PO Box 38 Wentworth, NC 27375.
- Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375;
- First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 582 Southwood Dr. Eden, NC
