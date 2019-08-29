The former MillerCoors site in Eden is one of the five properties across the state to be selected for the 2019 Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy announced earlier this week.
The program, which helps enhance the readiness of sites for business and industrial development, works with county officials and local economic development officials to identify high-potential sites and develop strategic plans to get properties fully ready to market to industrial projects.
The 1,600-acre property was purchased by 770 Ventures LLC in early 2019.
According to property records, MillerCoors sold the 1,365-acre Rockingham County portion of the property for a total of $2.775 million.
The former brewery site features full infrastructure for large manufacturers and already features large scale power, natural gas, water, sewer and rail capability.
Working with major site selection firms, Duke Energy will also collaborate with local economic officials to develop marketing strategy, based on consultant recommendations.
The site will also be eligible for a $10,000 matching grant from Duke Energy as officials continue the process of attracting potential projects.
“The Duke Energy Site Readiness Program has been a very cost-effective way for Rockingham County to evaluate the potential for industrial sites over the years, as we could not afford to do this alone,” said Rockingham County Economic Director Leigh Cockram in a news release. “This year's evaluation of the former Miller site in Eden was especially helpful, as the thorough assessment of the site has given us the information needed to launch a more targeted marketing campaign for the property.”
Other properties selected for the annual program are located in Cateret, Cumberland, New Hanover and Rutherford counties.
Since the launch of the Duke Energy program in 2005, participating properties have won 18 majot projects, resulting in more than 5,100 jobs and $6.1 billion in capital investment, according to a Duke Energy news release.
