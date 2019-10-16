REIDSVILLE — Local shoppers now have a new tool at their disposal to combat the exhaustion of everyday hustle and bustle.
On Monday, Food Lion on Freeway Drive, across from Reidsville Nissan, celebrated the launch of Food Lion To-Go — an ordering service that allows customers to purchase items online and pick them up later at a designated delivery space in the store’s parking lot.
The store is among 50 Food Lion locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware to be selected for the expansion.
Following a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, local store leaders said they are excited about the launch and believe the initiative will benefit the community.
“We’ve got elderly customers that have health issues that need this,” said Anita Wallace, a leader of the online order program, along with co-worker Ashley Crisp.
“We have young mothers who need this and for the working parents who work all day—they can order their groceries online and pick them up on their way home from work. It’s going to be good for the community and help all of our customers shop easier,’’ Wallace said.
With the announcement, the Freeway Drive store joins the Madison Food Lion on Burton Street as the second market in the county with to-go service.
The Salisbury-based company has a total of 203 Food Lion To-Go stores among its 1,000 stores that span 10 states across the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.
Company officials said the expansion and launch of Food Lion To-Go allow Food Lion to deliver on their promise to ensure fresh and affordable grocery shopping.
The new service will mean customers may place an order as early as an hour prior to their pick up time.
Groceries will be delivered to convenient designated parking spots.
“We are so excited to expand this convenient service to more stores in the Food Lion footprint and enable customers to spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing Deborah Sabo in a news release.
“With the Food Lion To-Go service, our associates become personal shoppers and are able to hand pick the freshest produce and best cuts of meat, just as they would for their own family. We look forward to continuing to nourish our neighbors with this new convenient service.”
The cost of the pickup of service is $1.99 for orders over $35 and $3.99 for orders below that total.
As part of the expansion announcement, customers can enjoy their first pickup for free, according to a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.