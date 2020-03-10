WENTWORTH — Five Republican candidates will move on to the November General election after their successful primary bids came to a close Tuesday evening.
Three local primaries were held in Rockingham County for Republican candidates vying for school board and county commission seats.
In the most contested race for school board Republican Vicky Alston of District 1 will advance to an unopposed ballot later this year after securing nearly 37% of primary ballots cast in the three-precinct race.
“I’m honored to be serving on the Rockingham County School Board,’’ Alston said Friday. “I’ve been involved with the schools for years. I attended school in District 1, I taught in District 1, and my children graduated from District 1, so I feel very vested in the community. I want to make our schools the best ever. I want to get the grades up in the schools and make Rockingham County a place people want to come live and raise their families.’’
Her first-hand experience as a teacher will be invaluable on the board, Alston said. “I believe it will be very beneficial. I’ve been in the classroom and see the problems teachers are facing today, and I believe I can help in that area.’’
The Reidsville resident outdid second-place finisher Lorie Booth McKinney by 49 votes — despite losing two of the seat’s three precincts.
Alston dominated the McCoy district with 151 more votes than the second-place finisher in the precinct.
McKinney, a former school board member, won the Moss Street precinct by three votes over fellow candidate Bill James. She outdid Alston in the Southeast Precinct by 37 votes.
Alston, who gained 13 more votes than McKinney on election day, also garnered a 39-vote advantage during one-stop early voting period.
James, who finished third in the race, collected 482 of the 1,633 votes cast, according to unofficial NCSBE results.
Vickie McKinney advances to November ballot in District 3
The former principal had a strong showing on Election Day, taking three of the seat’s four Eden precincts and defeating opponent Jim Fink by 296 votes.
Just less than 69% of McKinney’s votes came during the Tuesday primary –according to unofficial election results.
“I’m very excited because I love children, and I’ve served Rockingham County schools for 22 years as a teacher and administrator,’’ Vickie McKinney said. “I am retired now, and I look forward to being the voice for the students and the teachers.’’
She further stressed her philosophy of setting the bar high for Rockingham County students and showing them that knowledge is the most powerful tool they will have in their lives. “And parents should reinforce the importance of knowledge. It’s something kids have to build.’’
McKinney, who will advance to the November ballot to face Libertarian R. Michael Jordan, gained a combined 308 more votes than Fink in the Eden-1, Leaksville-2 and Eden Central precincts.
Fink, who gained 41.47% of ballots tallied, outdid McKinney in the Draper precinct by 12 votes.
County Commission incumbents advance to November ballot
Republicans Mark Richardson, Kevin Berger and Reece Pyrtle advanced to the November ballot on Tuesday, outdoing fellow Republican opponent Jimmy Joyce, according to unofficial results.
Richardson, who collected 6,080 votes, was the only candidate to reach over 30% of ballots cast.
Berger and Pyrtle shared nearly identical vote totals, with each pulling in nearly 28% of the vote.
The trio will compete for votes with Democrats Ann Brady and Jeff Johnson during November’s contest to fill the three posts.
State facts and Election tidbits
The primer election for November’s big stage is complete and according to unofficial results, voter turnout was slightly down in Rockingham County this go-around, compared to 2016 primary results.
According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, nearly 28%, or over 16,300 of Rockingham County’s 58,428 registered voters made it to the polls during the primary election period.
In 2016, 34% of the county’s 58,633 voters made it to the primary polls, with a handful more local primary races and referendums on the ballot.
Across the state, nearly 31% of registered voters made their way to the primary ballot box — with 2,148,954 ballots cast across the Tar Heel State’s 2,670 precincts.
In federal races, Rockingham County followed similar suit as statewide voters, with 46% of local voters and 43% of statewide voters with Democratic ballots putting their confidence in presidential candidate Joe Biden.
More than 96% of Republican ballots in the county supported President Donald Trump — a similar trend to statewide, where nearly 94% of ballots cast favored Trump.
Both state and local ballots favored “no preference” more than the other Republican presidential candidates on the ballot.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican vote percentages for incumbent Thom Tillis were nearly identical with slightly over 78% of Republican supporting the senator in both Rockingham and statewide.
Democrat Cal Cunningham, who will face Tillis in the general election, received 57% of the Democratic vote, with opponent Erica Smith receiving just under 35%
Locally, Cunningham pulled nearly 64% of Democrat and Unaffiliated support.
After November, Rockingham County will have new representation in the U.S. House or Representatives, with the re-organizing of districts.
Patrick McHenry of Gastonia secured 72% of the district’s vote and just under 60% of support in Rockingham.
McHenry will face Democrat David Parker of Mooresville in November.
At the state level, local voters followed state trends in regards to the governor’s race, with Republican candidate Dan Forest locking down 93% of local Republican voter ship and current Governor Roy Cooper receiving 85% of local Democratic support.
In a heavily congested Lieutenant Governor race, Rockingham County showed strong Republican support for Greenboro resident Mark Robinson, who collected 32% of the vote across the state — topping second-place finisher Andy Wells by nearly 132,500 votes statewide.
The local favorite secured 45% of voter support and handedly won all 15 precincts in Rockingham County.
His November opponent, Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley, collected 27% of votes statewide and 29% locally.
In another state council race, former Reidsville resident Jen Mangrum will advance to November as the Democratic nominee for NC Superintendent of Public Instruction.
With 47% support in Rockingham County, Mangrum defeated Keith Sutton by over 73,500 votes for the Democrat nomination.
Republican Catherine Truitt will be her competition this November, after landing 57% of the Republican vote statewide.
