 First Carolina Bank will close all branch lobbies until further notice starting Tuesday, according to a customer communication email. 

Assistance will still be made available through bank drive-thrus. 

The email, sent out to customers on Monday, stated that the bank chain is still fousing efforts on supporting customers, employees and the community through the COVID-19 scare.

The bank told customers that additional services, such as the ATM, night drop, online banking and mobile banking, will still be made available. 

First Carolina Bank is located on Scales Street in Reidsville.

Tags

Load comments