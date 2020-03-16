First Carolina Bank will close all branch lobbies until further notice starting Tuesday, according to a customer communication email.
Assistance will still be made available through bank drive-thrus.
The email, sent out to customers on Monday, stated that the bank chain is still fousing efforts on supporting customers, employees and the community through the COVID-19 scare.
The bank told customers that additional services, such as the ATM, night drop, online banking and mobile banking, will still be made available.
First Carolina Bank is located on Scales Street in Reidsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.