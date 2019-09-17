REIDSVILLE — Empty bowls define the problem.
Rockingham County is a so-called “food desert,’’ according to statistics that show more than 14,000 people in this rural agricultural region lack the means to get the food they need.
“And it’s because of that reason we continue to serve the community with a food pantry, and it’s for that reason that our fundraiser is necessary,’’ said Portia Parris, vice-president of the Reidsville Outreach Center’s board of directors.
The ROC, with the artistry of generous local potters, is hosting its first Empty Bowl Fundraiser on Oct. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Reidsville.
Having long relied on private donations, the non-profit organization is raising money through ticket sales for the first time.
The party is poetic in the sense that guests may choose one of 200 empty soup bowls from which to dine, knowing their $30 ticket will help fill the bowls of those in need of nutrition. Census data shows 18.5 % of the county lives in poverty, a higher rate than the state average of 15.4%.
Doing her part to end hunger is Reidsville’s Pat Harden, a longtime potter and former pottery instructor at Rockingham Community College. She will lead a team of student whizzes at the wheel to complete the event bowls on Friday at RCC.
The unique vessels will be available in a variety of sizes and shapes, showcasing myriad glaze techniques and colors.
Harden has already completed about a dozen bowls, glazed in rich turquoise, handsome gray blue hues and earthy reddish-browns that echo the clay colors of the county. Many of her pieces feature delicate details, such as a single stylized flower discreetly placed along the inside of a bowl.
“We’re hoping for a sell-out,’’ Parris said. “Everybody realizes it’s a worthy cause. We’re a close-knit community, and we’re looking for ways to help each other and those neighbors who are in need … in a way that helps them maintain their dignity.’’
A major obstacle for the ROC is the 2017 federal tax law that dramatically effected all small non-profits, board members say. The law dampened charitable giving across the nation by doubling standard deduction amounts and putting a $10,000 cap on the amount individuals can deduct for state and local taxes they’ve paid.
The ROC has felt the impact, too, seeing a significant dip in private donations, said Executive Director Annette Bolden.
“That’s why we have to be creative and do things to bring our funding up to meet what we’ve lost because of the tax laws,’’ Bolden said, noting the fundraiser is ROC’s first. “We hope (it) will get people to really know what we are doing and what the citizens of Rockingham County mean to us ... and how we go out to meet their needs.”
Fellow board member and event organizer Nelson Cole said local restaurants, including Fursty’s, Short Sugars and Dave’s Café 99, will provide homemade soups to ladle up as each guest chooses a bowl with which to dine and take home.
“It will be first come- first served for soup and the bowls, and you’ll have a chance to pick out a bowl by one of these artists. You never know if one of these potters will someday be famous,’’ Cole said.
“It’s coincidental that we’re celebrating the 20th year of the Reidsville Outreach Center this year, too,’’ Cole said, explaining the ROC has served more than 155,000 families in Reidsville and Rockingham County over the past two decades.
Just last year, the organization, a member agency of the Second Harvest Food Bank of NW North Carolina, distributed food to more than 5,900 families, an estimated 12,000 individuals.
Beyond that, the group extends its reach to Williamsburg Elementary School’s Back Pack Program, helping feed children at risk of hunger on weekends and holidays.
The ROC has achieved its goals with the help of about 20 volunteers, the support of local grocers, community churches, school food drives, U.S. Postal Service food collections, the local library and donations from businesses and individuals.
“We’re hoping to continue this fundraiser for years to come,’’ Bolden said.
Tickets are $30 each, including soup and bowl. Call Nelson Cole for tickets and more information at 336-312-1152. To learn more about Reidsville Outreach Center, email:routreach@triad.twcbc.com or call (336) 342-7770.
