REIDSVILLE — A 29-year-old local man, who on Oct. 30 crashed his drug-filled Jeep SUV into a deputy’s patrol car, then rammed a tractor trailer, faces new felony drug charges and possible federal cocaine charges.
Damon Jamont Blackwell of 671 Manley Farm Road, was carrying 35 pounds of marijuana, 1.4 kilos (3.09 pounds) of cocaine, and $4,500 in cash inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving when he hit Deputy Tyler Wiseman, who was patrolling Grooms Road around 8:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to 11 charges brought against him on Oct. 30, Blackwell faces one count of felony drug trafficking of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to drugs found in Blackwell’s car worth about $120,000 on the street, law enforcement officials estimated.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is being consulted about possible bringing additional federal cocaine charges against Blackwell, according to Suthard.
Wiseman and K-9 passenger “Buttercup” were not injured in the hit and run and pursued Blackwell’s Jeep. But Blackwell did not yield to the deputy’s siren and blue lights. In his attempt to elude Wiseman, Blackwell crashed into a tractor-trailer on U.S. 29 Bypass near McWalker Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Next, Blackwell ran from his crashed SUV and down the side of the highway. Wiseman chased him on foot and attempted to arrest Blackwell, but the suspect fought him, Suthard said in a statement.
The tussle caught the eye of an unnamed motorist who pulled over and helped the deputy subdue Blackwell, Suthard said. After treatment at a local hospital for minor crash injuries, Blackwell was arrested.The unnamed driver of the big rig was not injured.
Authorities charged Blackwell on Oct. 30 with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer; assault on a government official; resist, delay and obstruct; flee to elude arrest; reckless driving to endanger; failure to yield; driving while license revoked; hit and run; leaving the scene with property damage; failure to stop for flashing blue lights; and a speed violation.
Blackwell is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $1.75 million secured bond.
