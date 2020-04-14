MADISON — A senior citizen traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 220 died Friday after crashing head-on with an SUV and injuring its two passengers.

James Levi Pulliam, 79, of Winston-Salem, was driving south in a northbound lane of the highway near N.C. Highway 65 at about 3:17 p.m. that afternoon in a Honda sedan when he hit a northbound Jeep SUV driven by Anthony Joseph Sinclair, 27, of Stokesdale.

Pulliam died at the scene of the fiery collision.

Sinclair, who sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and treated in the ICU. His passenger, Rugla Soto, 27, who sustained no life-threatening injuries, was transported by ambulance to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

Alex Chehaitli, an off-duty North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, happened to see Pulliam driving against traffic before the deadly accident and tried to stop him, but could not get Pulliam’s attention in time.

After the impact, troopers reported that Pulliam’s vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, while Sinclair’s SUV burst into flames and traveled off the highway to the right.

The off-duty trooper Chehaitli and another bystander were able to free Sinclair and Soto from the burning vehicle, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

