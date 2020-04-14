MADISON — A senior citizen traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 220 died Friday after crashing head-on with an SUV and injuring its two passengers.
James Levi Pulliam, 79, of Winston-Salem, was driving south in a northbound lane of the highway near N.C. Highway 65 at about 3:17 p.m. that afternoon in a Honda sedan when he hit a northbound Jeep SUV driven by Anthony Joseph Sinclair, 27, of Stokesdale.
Pulliam died at the scene of the fiery collision.
Sinclair, who sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and treated in the ICU. His passenger, Rugla Soto, 27, who sustained no life-threatening injuries, was transported by ambulance to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
Alex Chehaitli, an off-duty North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, happened to see Pulliam driving against traffic before the deadly accident and tried to stop him, but could not get Pulliam’s attention in time.
After the impact, troopers reported that Pulliam’s vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, while Sinclair’s SUV burst into flames and traveled off the highway to the right.
The off-duty trooper Chehaitli and another bystander were able to free Sinclair and Soto from the burning vehicle, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.