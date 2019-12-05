EDEN — As cold weather settles in and cold and flu season flare, Rockingham County residents have a new health care clinic to visit, designed with the aim of serving low-income individuals and folks with little or no health insurance.
Monday saw the grand opening of the new James Austin Health Center, now a service of Caswell County Medical Center, its new administrator.
With new services, such as a licensed clinical worker to address mental health and addiction, and plans to provide new pediatric services and an added primary care doctor, the new clinic will now charge for all care on a sliding scale, based on household income.
The new clinic, like the former, will accept all forms of insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare.
The expanded JAHC opened doors with a ribbon cutting by Eden Mayor Neville Hall Monday at its new location at 207 E. Meadow Road. The health center, first opened by the Rockingham County Health Care Alliance in 2016, was formerly located on the campus of UNC Rockingham Health Care.
With expansion funded through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant, the clinic’s goal is to meet critical need in this rural county where numbers of primary care physicians are low and the number of individuals with low income and little or no health coverage is high.
Dubbed a rural priority “hot spot’’ by the USDHHS because of these deficits, the region received part of a so called New Access Point grant and was endowed with a portion of the $50 million in funding the federal agency earmarked for 77 health centers across 23 states, Puerto Rico and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
By Tuesday afternoon, clinic workers at the new JAHC said they had seen a steady stream of patients register. About half of them were without insurance, while the balance had private health care coverage.
And that is the very kind of balanced patronage it will take for the clinic to thrive, CCMC CEO William Crumpton has emphasized.
“We’re not just going to be for low income and disadvantaged patients. We’re there for the entire community … to offer a solution,’’ he said when funding was announced in mid-September. “We have a commitment to a high standard of care. That’s what the community deserves.’’
A licensed clinical worker has already joined the JAHC staff to team with lead provider Jason Vaughn, a nurse practitioner who has been with the clinic since it opened in 2016. By March, the clinic will add a primary care physician who will offer pediatric services, Crumpton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.