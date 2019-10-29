EDEN — It’s all about the hunt.
And the passion to scout for antiques and bargains began early for Abby Stophel, owner of Vintage Consign & Design on South Van Buren Road.
“Probably 30 years ago, my mom had an antique shop. So I’ve always been to auctions and estate sales and yard sales. I still go all the time,’’ said Stophel, who juggles running her shop with work as a critical care nurse at Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
Finding the “deal of the day’’ and “the hunt” are what thrill Stophel when she surveys a room full of antiques or an auction lot. In fact, she is so committed to the search for unique decor and bargain furniture to repaint that her husband plans vacation treks when he knows businesses will be closed.
“He drives us to beach at night because I'd want to stop so much on the way,’’ Stophel, 60, said through laughter.
In any case, the bounty from her hunts has made for a splendid business where 26 vendors supplement Stophel’s stock with their varied wares.
A back corner of the vast shop is lined floor to ceiling with gently pre-owned designer handbags. Think Kate Spade, Coach and Michael Kors bags – many for less than $50 and in top shape.
Antique furnishings, lightened up with chalk paint treatments, fill the shop and build its shabby chic vibe.
High demand for the elevated versions of time worn wardrobes and the like necessitated Stophel hire full time painter, Jenny Dean, to apply finishes and prepare custom orders.
“I have wonderful vendors; they are all so talented,’’ Stophel said. “Vendors can rent a booth or if you make things like crafts, you can sell them at the shop. We take things on consignment, too.’’
Prices are quite modest throughout the store with stock that includes vintage china and cookware, retro toys, antique magazines, old jewelry and housewares, wicker carriages, seasonal décor and wreaths, artwork, lawn furniture, lamps, collectible glass, bird houses, jams and jellies, old radios, and vintage suitcases and baby clothes.
“Everybody says my furniture is too cheap,’’ Stophel said. “But my vision was to have nice things for people in Eden at affordable prices.’’
Helping her deliver a great shopping experience are daughters Parker and Georgia, Rockingham Community College and University of Georgia students, respectively. They help pack the mini van on antique hauls, greet customers and run the register for their mom.
“What makes my shop work is I have a great team,’’ said Stophel, who shares ownership of V C & D with her mom Dot Evans.
She also relies on shop manager Sandi Bonner, a friend for the past 20 years, who keeps books and sees that things run smoothly. And cousin Kris Kasten helps out a lot, as well.
Chum Janet Gibbs creates themed displays around the store, Stophel said of the furniture mart showroom decorator. “She can flip my store in two days and make it look amazing!’’
Stophel’s start in business was bittersweet. Five years back she opened Consigning Women of Eden downtown with her best friend Kim Hall Nance. But early in their project, Nance succumbed to lung cancer. Eventually, Stophel decided to make a fresh start and moved to the Van Buren location about three years ago.
And she plans to enjoy hunting for bargains and unique items for years to come.
“We have really had some unique and amazing things come through here,’’ Stophel said. “Everything -- from bar stools made out of Jack Daniels barrels, to a small piano from the 1800s and Civil War items. It’s just amazing the kind of things that come in.’’
