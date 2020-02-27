Who knew Elvis Presley and Tina Turner could lend a hand with court mediations?
Impersonators from Elvis & Friends and the act’s popular Echoes of a Legend back up band plan to do just that March 21 at a fundraiser and gourmet dinner to support ReDirections of Rockingham County.
An encore of the non-profit’s 2019 gala, the event will be held at the rustic Oakhaven Properties event center barn in Pelham.
ReDirections serves Rockingham, Caswell, Person and Alamance counties with District Court mediations, Medicaid appeals, conflict resolution training in the public schools and intervention classes for those accused of battering crimes.
The agency also served as an incubator for Project Reentry and Project Safe Rockingham County, two innovative criminal justice programs now under the auspices of local law enforcement and the district attorney’s office.
It takes a fun wing-ding like “An Evening with Elvis & Friends’’ to generate enough money to operate, explained Alexey Ferrell, ReDirections executive director, and Bonnie Dickens, the organization’s financial director.
“We’re covering four counties now with district court mediation, and being a non-profit we don’t have a lot of money,’’ Ferrell said. Mediators need funds for travel expenses involved in coverage of courts in multiple counties, she explained, adding that grant money doesn’t extend far enough.
“The fundraiser last year was a tremendous help to us for getting the funds for us to help do the court mediations and conflict resolution classes,’’ Dickens said, explaining the agency cobbles together funding for its numerous programs to stay afloat.
Dickens was delighted to convince her friend, the region’s award winning Elvis tribute artist Stephen Freeman, to perform for the event. “We talked him into letting the band the Legends do their stuff, too,’’ she said, explaining that having a variety of artists makes the evening appealing to lots of tastes.
The cast of faux celebrity singers includes: Chuck Martin as Ray Stevens; Tim Sells as Kenny Rogers; Stan Bullock as one of The Beatles; Casey Ramsey as Patsy Cline; and Deb Harris Richardson as Tina Turner.
Performers with an array of musical genres to showcase is a great draw for the evening, said Dickens. “My family had not experienced (a tribute show), and they loved it,’’ Ferrell said.
Having a community partner like Oakhaven venue is also ideal for its wide appeal, Dickens and Ferrell said.
“I think it’s wonderful, and it was a total surprise for us to get the backing that we have gotten from them last year,’’ Dickens said, explaining the tribute show is a great way for Oakhaven to let the public know they do more than just wedding events.
“The people who attended were very impressed with the venue,’’ Ferrell said of last year’s guests. “We had a lot of people from out of town who said they had no idea there was such a nice facility in this area.’’
Caterfest has signed on to prepare a delicious meal for the pre-show buffet dinner that begins seating at 5:30 p.m. The menu will feature mesquite grilled chicken breast, carved roast beef, salad, steamed vegetables, garlic smashed potatoes, tea and coffee, and cash bar. Desserts will include lemon and chocolate cakes.
The buffet begins at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. at Oakhaven Properties at 1434 Dibrell Road in Pelham.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.redirections.org or call 336-342-5238. Cost is $50 or $75 for VIP tickets.
Proceeds will go to ReDirections of Rockingham County.
