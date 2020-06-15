Eden’s Great River Race will return this September and cash prizes will be offered for the first three participants to cross the finish line in their self-created vessels.
The event, which was popular in the 1980s, will be held on Sept. 19. It will be held at the new Klyce Street river access point and end just over a mile down the Dan River at the Leaksville Landing on South Hamilton Street.
Organizers of the event ask that individuals create safe crafts, wear personal safety vests and remove their creations from the river—regardless of what shape it’s in at the end of the race.
The team or individual that crosses the finish line first will take home $500. Second place will receive a cash prize of $300 and third place will land $200.
Individuals can register for the race by contacting the Eden Chamber of Commerce between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily by calling 336-623-3336 or by contacting Eden Main Street Manager Randy Hunt at 336-613-2859.
City officials said in a news release that the river race will also be included in 2021 RiverFest activities.
The Great River Race not only celebrates Eden’s river heritage but serves as part of the Get Fit Rockingham program.
This year’s race will serve as the main event for Get Fit Rockingham with COVID-19 partially suspending programming.
Rules for the Great River Race Contest are available at Eden City Hall or the Eden Chamber of Commerce.
