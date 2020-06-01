EDEN — Organizers have announced that the 25th annual July 4 Fun Parade has been canceled this year.
The milestone parade will still be held in 2021.
Event officials said the annual event was postponed due to social gathering restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. .
“I conferred with my family and our judges before making this heartbreaking decision,” said event organizer Ann Fair in a news release. “This has become such a cherished event for Eden,” said Fair about the annual event that starts at her family’s Fair Funeral Home parking lot on Boone Road. “Because of safety concerns and uncertain gathering standards, we had to make this difficult decision.”
The Fair Family July 4 parade was started many years ago by Ann and Neil Fair after their six-year-old daughter Alice came up with the notion to start a neighborhood parade to celebrate the official birthday of the United States.
The event has grown tremendously over the years and has become an annual staple for Eden residents, with most families in the area watching the parade proceedings from lawn chairs in their front yard.
“This is a bit of Americana in our small town,” Said Eden Tourism and Special Events Coordinator Cindy Adams in a news release. “I have attended this parade since my children were young and I am always excited by the community spirit demonstrated by Eden residents.”
Fair said the organizers will aim for to put together an even better parade in 2021 and expects participants to fill the parade in celebration of the 25th annual event.
