Volunteers with Blessing the Homeless of Rockingham County are coordinating with a generous family and local church to make 200 ready-to-eat hot traditional holiday meals available at pick-up points around the region on Thanksgiving Day.
“A family that attends Victory Baptist Church and wishes to remain anonymous, decided to postpone their own Thanksgiving for a few days so they could cook and prepare 200 take out meals for those in need,’’ said Jan Griggs, BHRC organizer. The church donated its kitchen for preparation, as well, she said.
Anyone, whether needy or not, may pick up a take home tray of turkey and the trimmings at specified locations. And delivery service is available for folks without transportation.
Organizers are compiling a list of shut-ins who need such deliveries. So call Jan Griggs at 336-327-8663 to add a name.
In another effort that’s literally hand-in-glove, volunteers with the non-profit Keep Rockingham County Warm Project will meet at 7 p.m. at the Morehead High School Stadium and deploy teams to the far reaches of the county with gifts of free warm outerwear for the homeless.
“We will be placing coats in the areas of the county where we know they are most needed — under bridges, tent cities, into the wooded areas and hang scarves and coats for people,’’ said Griggs.
“We put notes on them that say, ‘I am not lost, take me if you need me.’’’ said Griggs, who saluted volunteer Donna White for stepping in this year to spearhead the warm clothing drive.
Sassy Stitchers, a sewing group based at Lot 25:40 Mission in Mayodan, has made and donated 1,800 scarves and hats for the effort.
