EDEN — A suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued following an armed robbery attempt at Sally’s Beauty in Eden last Friday.
Investigators are searching for the whereabouts of Jackie Jermaine Moore, who has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery of a store clerk and robbery of a store patron.
Eden Police were called to the salon on 660 S. Pierce Street just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 17.
After interviews and reviewing video footage, investigators determined an unknown black male with dreadlocks had entered Sally’s Beauty, pulled a gun and demanded cash from the store’s clerk, as well as a customer.
No injuries were reported following the robbery.
Chargers were later brought against Moore, after consultation with Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with knowledge of Moore’s whereabouts or information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9240. After hours calls can be made by calling the 24-hour line at 336-623-9755.
Tipsters hoping to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
