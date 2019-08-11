Eden Police Department reports the following incidents and arrests:
July 29
Roger Dale Pruitt, Jr., 40, of 1916 Woodrow Avenue, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Pruitt was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 15.
Brandy Andrews Isley, 40, of 2908 Spencers Grove Road, Browns Summit, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Isley was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
Christopher Mark Roberts of 311 Moir Mill Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 5.
Someone was reported as trespassing overnight at David Price Auto Works on Monroe Street in Eden. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Anthony Laurin Graves, 64, of 213 S. Van Buren Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Graves was held on a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
A vehicle break in was reported at Jumpers Automotive at 124 N. Fieldcrest Road in Eden. The police do not have any suspects in the case and the investigation continues.
July 30
Kimberly Ann Southard, 42, of 387 Pepperidge Ave., Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Southard was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
A license plate was reported stolen from a truck at 827 S. Hamilton Street in Eden. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Candy Marie Creasy, 29, of 1216 Ellerbe Court, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Creasy was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 7.
Darius Tremaine Simmons, 27, of 1409 Fieldcrest Street, Unit C, Reidsville, was arrested on warrants for communicating threats. Simmons was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle at 833 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
A vehicle was reported vandalized at 634 Friendly Road, Eden. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
Jeremy Allen Gonzalez, 16, of 604 John Street, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering. Gonzalez was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
Two (2) Mongoose BMX Bicycles were reported stolen from a residence on Billie Johnsie Harris Street. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
July 31
Lauren Anderson Yates, 29, of 444 Duggins Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Yates was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
Darrell James Yates, 28, of 444 Duggins Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Yates was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
Erin Elizabeth Hickey, 29, of 417 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hickey was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 6.
A residence at 114 W. Moore Street , Eden, was reported vandalized. The police have suspects in the case and the investigation continues.
Eden Police responded to Draper Elementary School at 1719 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, after an employee reported a known suspect had broken in and attempted to steal a television. The investigation continues.
Karl Duane Overby III, 31, of 1741 Perkinson Road., Ruffin, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Overby was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
A Moto E5 cell phone was reported stolen from 736 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
Aug. 1
A larceny of power was reported at 1232 Front Street, Eden. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Charlesetta Smallwood Norman, 58, of 622 Park Avenue, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for felony probation violation. Norman was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Darrell Wayne Pickard of Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for statutory rape. Pickard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Aug. 2
Jason Lee Lynch, 37, of 1019 Louise Avenue, Eden, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Lynch was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 10.
Shannon Amanda Mitchell, 40, of 621 Church Street, Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Mitchell was placed under a $13,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
Damage to a residence was reported at 513 Early Avenue, Eden. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
Rausheed Shermain Moore, 25, of 1229 Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance violation. Moore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 16.
Aug. 3
Robert L. Page of 986 Harris Street, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of an open container. Page is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 16.
Kassidy Faye Long, 30, of 1631 Price Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Long was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 26.
Joshua Hayden Lanckton of 1631 Price Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of an open container. Lanckton is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 19.
Michael Kedrick Moore of 1715 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with drunk and disruptive. Moore was placed under a $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
Theft of a 1997 red and white Moped was reported from 844 Holland Street, Eden. There are T no suspects and the investigation continues.
Barry Kenneth Boulding, 65, of 909 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Boulding is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 26.
La’Caya Chantel Carter, 30, of 605 Peach Orchard Drive, Browns Summit, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Carter was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 11.
Daquan Loren McGhee of 204 Berryman Street, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McGhee was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Aug. 4
A red Craftsman push mower, a red Troy-Bilt weed eater and an orange Husky lead blower were reported stolen from a residence on First Street in Eden. There are no suspects and the investigation continues.
Tenee Marlene Watkins of 507 Patsy Avenue, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Watkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Shaquasia Renea Preston of 7446 Fayette Street, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Preston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
Karen Moore Boulding, 38, of 52 Paul Street, Collinsville, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for robbery. Bouldin was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
Jonathan Bouldin, 39, of 52 Paul Street, Collinsville, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for aiding and abetting a robbery. Bouldin was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.