Sept. 23
T’Miera Shavon Keen, 24, of 211 S. Bethel St., Apt. A, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Keen was placed under a $100 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 22.
Thomas Norman Austin III of 506 John St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Austin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 6.
A resident in the 400 block of Turner Street reported that a known suspect stole the North Carolina registration plate from her vehicle and damaged her tires. The investigation continues.
A resident reported being robbed in the 600 Block of Hampton Street by known suspects. The resident was advised to obtain warrants.
Tamara Brooke Thacker reported that her North Carolina registration plate was stolen from her Vehicle in the area of Henry and Jay St., Eden. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A business official reported that someone stole a catalytic convertor from a vehicle owned by Cirrus Construction, located at 416 N. Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Edvin Mazariegoflores, 52, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats. Mazariegoflores was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 10.
Esmeralda Enriquez Soto of 1015 Irving Ave., Eden, reported that someone broke into her Outbuilding and stole Bicycles, Leaf Blower, and Weed Eater. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jordan Mark Walker of 5926 US Hwy 220, Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 17.
A resident in the 500 block of Stadium Drive reported that someone stole mail from the mailbox. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Sept. 24
Ashley Nicole Lankford, 34, of Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Lankford was placed under a $2,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 22.
Adam Howard Jacobs of 319 Shannon Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Jacobs was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 7.
Ashley Janay King of 202 Gracie St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. King is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
Frankie Lynn Corum, 24, of 711 McConnell Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Corum was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Sept. 25
Jonathan Earl McLaughlin of 1909 Pickrell Road, Lot 41, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. McLaughlin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
Janice Journey Booth of 1127 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Booth is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
A business official reported that someone purchased lottery tickets from Circle Mart located at 108 Boone Road, with counterfeit money. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 1300 block of Ridge Avenue reported that someone stole medication from the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Sept. 26
Dennis Lee Hundley of 560 Perkinson Road, Ruffin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Hundley was placed under a $435 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
A resident in the 600 block of Business Park Drive reported that someone fraudulently used a credit card. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jennifer Nicole Pettigrew, 35, of 421 Long St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Pettigrew was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 18.
Desmond Jermaine Whisonant, 37, of 355 S. Fifth Ave., Mayodan, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of opium, maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Whisonant was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 1.
Tiffany Conklin of 1020 Ga. Ave., Apt. 8, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Conklin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 18.
Claudia Sarai Gomez-Ventura of 1200 Norman Drive, Eden, reported that someone broke into an Outbuilding and stole a Push Mower, Leaf Blower, and Weed Eater. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Stephone Terrell Williams of 629 Church St., Eden, reported that someone vandalized his residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
David Bruce Porter of 801 Circle Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Porter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
Christopher Bailey of 777 Narrow Gauge Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Bailey is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 9.
Joseph Marsalo Poliseno, 38, of 1409 Carolina Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and communicating threats. Poliseno was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 26.
Sept. 27
Alex Nabi Clifton, 45, of 771 Summit Circle, Apt. A, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Clifton was placed under a $230 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 12.
A resident in the 200 block of Main Street reported that someone stole items from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Chesh Lee Cuevas, 25, of 1224 Robin Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Cuevas was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Frederick D. Dillard of 210 Charlie St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Dillard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Two residents advised they were assaulted in the area of North Oakland Avenue. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Sept. 28
A resident reported that someone stole a CenturyLink trailer with generators from the CenturyLink building located on The Boulevard. The trailer was later located in the area of Cascade Ave. and Main St., Eden. The investigation continues.
Phillip James Hedgepeth, 40, of 441 Anderson Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hedgepeth was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 21.
Ritchie Frenette Hairston of 421 Kings Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Hairston was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
JacA resident in the 600 block of Patterson Street reported someone stole a red Craftsman weed water, Stihl weed eater, handheld Husqvarna leaf blower and a push lawn mower From An Outbuilding On The Property. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Joshua Oluwadamilare Fashina of 226 Matthews St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fashina is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
Jacqueline Renee Towery of 167 Chadmore Drive, Fieldale, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Towery is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Sept. 29
Brenda Lee Stanley, 38, of 772 Axton Road, Axton, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant from Forsyth County for failure to comply. Stanley was placed under a $623 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
A resident reported that someone stole a 1974 Volkswagon engine from the 200 block of The Boulevard. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Eden Police responded to 317 W. Meadow Road, Eden, in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, police discovered that someone attempted to break into Ray’s Bait and Tackle. The investigation continues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.