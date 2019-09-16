Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Sept. 9
Brittany Sue Murphy of 1030 Chumney Loop, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule II and IV. Murphy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Jody P. Doss, 18, of 139 The Boulevard, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a female and property damage. Doss is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 12.
A business official reported that someone stole two catalytic convertors from Tri-City Ford located at 912 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tari Tiffany Appleman of 1140 Friendly Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of alcohol in passenger area. Appleman is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 24.
Sarah Brooklyn Lavada Lowder, 23, of 1130 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Lowder was placed under a $220 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 17.
A resident in the 1400 block of South Avenue reported that a known suspect used her EBT Card. The investigation continues.
David Shannon Bain of 590 Quesinberry Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of open container in passenger area. Bain is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Danielle Lacrechia Gilbert of 39 Honeysuckle Drive, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Gilbert is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Sept. 10
Thomas Reid Stephens, 25, of 334 Poplar Lane, Ruffin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II and schedule IV, and resist, obstruct, and delay. Stephens Stephens was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Jenny Leigh Slaughter, 39, of 441 Wedgewood Court., Eden, was arrested and charged with open container in passenger area, possession of schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Slaughter was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Jamie Shane Donovan Chavis, 32, of 1140 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for trespassing. Chavins was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
A business official reported that someone fraudulently obtained auto parts from Tri-City Chevrolet, located at 908 S. Van Buren Road. The investigation continues.
Sept. 11
A resident in the 400 block of Sherwood Court reported that someone fraudulently used her debit card. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 700 block McConnell Avenue reported that someone fraudulently used his debit card. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Sept. 12
James Michael Scales of 721 Shedd St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Scales is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 14.
A resident reported that someone broke into his building and stole a Power Stroke pressure washer and Murray weed eater. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Ernest Castillo Rubio, 20, of 1400 Front St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a female, battery of unborn child, and injury to personal property. Rubio is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
Nathan Paul Miller, 30, of 209 Carroll St., Eden, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Miller was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 9.
Michael Curtis-Wayne Durham, 36, of 291 Mebane Bridge Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats and trespassing. Durham is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
Sept. 13
A resident reported that someone stole a Craftsman riding lawnmower from a home in the 900 block of Overlook Avenue. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kristin Huffines of 1357 Wentworth St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huffines was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Michael Eugene Hairston, 53, of 1337 Village Rd, Trailer 202, Whitsett, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. Hairston was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 29.
Sept. 14
Michael Junior Moore of 1211 E. Meadow Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Moore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 14.
A resident in the 500 block of Boone Road reported that someone vandalized his air conditioning unit. The investigation continues.
Thomas Henry Gover, 26, of 1811 Woodrow Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with larceny from a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, larceny, and fraud. Gover was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Vivek Reedy of 505 Carolyn Court, Apt. D, Eden, was served a criminal summons for trespassing. Reedy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 7.
Valerie Teresa Gibson of 1240 Front St., Eden, was arrested and charged with fraud. Gibson was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
A resident in the 1200 block of East Stadium Drive reported that someone stole a Craftsman pressure washer and a pair of boots. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Caleb Christopher Shannon of 440 Matrimony Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Shannon is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 3.
Joshua Lane Kingston, 36, of 337 Johnsie Billie Harris St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a female. Kingston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 2.
Sept. 15
A resident reported that someone stole a wallet, cash and medication from their vehicle in the 400 block of North Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 500 block of Boone Road reported that someone vandalized his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kaylyn Jane Frazier of 65 Allen St., Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Frazier is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 26.
Molly Ann Griffin of 159 Keeling Drive, Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Griffin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 26.
Rebekah Jeanne Green of 115 N. Bethel St., Eden, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Green is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 26.
