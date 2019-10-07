Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Sept. 30
A resident reported someone stole a Toro Recycler 22 push mower from a residence in the 600 block of Cedar Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 900 block of Washington Street reported that someone stole a Koehler XTX push mower from the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Paul Wayne Rieson of 204 Park Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol on city property. Rieson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Archie Raheem Matkins, 25, of 1716 South Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Matkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.28.
Oct. 1
Corey Caine Jamison, 30, of 109 Stephens St., Eden, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. Jamison was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on
Tambra Marie Lyons of 120 S. Byrd St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Lyons is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.31.
Oct. 2
Jessica Rena Wolfe of 32 Misty Hill Drive, Bassett, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wolfe was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Damian Michael Wolfe of 40 Phantom Lane, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Virginia and was also charged with felony possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wolfe was placed under a $150,000 secured bond for all charges. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Jessica Marie Lynch of 315 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Virginia and was also charged with felony possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lynch was placed under $150,000 secured bond for all charges. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Michael D. Blackwell, 63, of 808 Cascade Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and resist, obstruct, and delay. Blackwell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.10 and Dec. 4.
Michael James Diniz of 65 Benjamin Road, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for open container. Diniz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 2.
A resident reported that someone vandalized s Vehicle in the 300 block of East Arbor Lane. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Nathan Wayne Oakes of 462 Pinecrest Drive, Danville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Oakes is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov.6.
Joshua Emmanuel Anderson, 22, of 1610 Crowley St., Wichita, Kansas, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, assault by pointing a gun, and was also served a warrant for breaking and entering from Guilford County. Anderson was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.24.
Oct. 3
Santiago Morales-Martinez of 1219 Ridge Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Morales-Martinez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov.5.
Sean Hunter Wilhelm of 511 Armfield St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Wilhelm is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Michael Todd Patterson, 55, of 141 Henderson Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with fraud, possession of open container, resist, obstruct, and delay, and was also served a warrant for probation violation. Patterson was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.14.
Angela Leona Jenkins of 411 Dameron St., Eden, was charged on a citation for communicating threats. Jenkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Albert Lewis Lawrence, 31, of 411 Dameron St., Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Lawrence was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Darrell Clifton Roberson, 58, of 1235 Norman Drive, Apt. 1A, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Roberson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov.5.
A resident in the 1300 block of Harris Street reported that someone defrauded him of cash. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Matthew Mark Prewette of 258 E. Aiken Road, Eden, reported that someone raudulently used his identity. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Lisa Allison Brammer, 49, of 1498 Lincoln St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brammer was also served a warrant for failure to appear. Brammer was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.22 and Oct.31.
A resident reported someone stole money from them in the 500 block of Nor Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 block of Monroe Street reported they were defrauded online. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 1200 block of Norman Drive reported that someone stole a wallet from their vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 1200 block of Norman Drive reported that someone stole a purse from their vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Robert Brandon Shelton of 741 Summit Loop, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelton is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Oct. 4
Jacqueline Rae Arnette, 34, of 111 Teresa Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and also served a warrant for failure to appear. Arnette was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.23.
Saphonia Denise Sellars, 26, of 528 N. Scales St., Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Sellars was placed under a $44,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov.12.
Aaron Devon Reid, 25, of 528 N. Scales St., Apt. C, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of marijuana. Reid was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.28.
Oct. 5
Adrian James Ryan Orrell of 540 Riverside Drive, Apt. 208, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Orrell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 9.
Gabriel Rashad Galloway of 302 Roanoke St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Galloway is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 18.
Isiah Rashon Scales of 156 Mars Lane, Axton, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Scales is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Jesse Joyner, Jr. of 6688 NC 700, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Joyner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
A resident reported that someone vandalized their vehicle in the area of Irving Avenue and Cherry Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jarret Wayne Stewart of 327 The Boulevard, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stewart is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov.19.
Jerrold Mike Thomas, 50, of 623 Pierce St., Apt. B, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Thomas is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.24.
Oct. 6
Jose Rubio of 1140 Berry Hill Bridge Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Rubio is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
Jaime Hernandez of 1140 Berry Hill Bridge Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Hernandez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
Ted Jackson Agee III, 16, of 629 Church St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, resist, obstruct, and delay, and other traffic charges. Agee was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct.24.
Amber Shaquille Duncan of 1427 Hopkins Court, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Duncan is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Kelsey Copelin, 25, of 4200 U.S. 29 North, Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Copelin was placed under a $265 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
A resident reported that someone stole two bicycles in the 700 block of Friendly Road. The bicycles are described as light blue in color with white tires and pink around the rims. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
