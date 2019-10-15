Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Oct. 7
Mario Reyes Medina, 42, of 4011 Berry Hill Road, Ruffin, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Medina is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 16.
Jonathan Allen Witcher, 51, of 9354 Axton Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Witcher was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Barry Anthony Joyner of 805 Burton St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Joyner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 17.
Kayla Lillie Thompson, 25, of 436 Early Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 24.
David Ray Mabe, Jr., 24, of 602 Henry St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Mabe was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Sherry Diane Priddy of 416 Turner St., Apt. 142, Eden, was served a criminal summons for communicating threats. Priddy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
A resident reported that someone stole cash from a residence in the 500 block of Highland Drive. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Patricia Moton Scales reported that someone vandalized a picnic table in the 300 block of Bridge Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Oct. 8
Tenesha Naomi Johnson of 1231 Carolina Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance violation. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 2.
A resident in the 1200 block of Second Street reported that someone broke into an outbuilding and stole a Craftsman pressure washer. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Christine Ann Helms of 202 Dameron St., Apt. B, Eden, was served a criminal summons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Helms is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 29.
Oct. 9
David Michael King of 422 Main St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule III, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. King is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Mark Mitchell Edwards of 142 Nance St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edwards is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Oct. 10
Star Medjivar Lopez, 43, of 511 Anglin Mill Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Lopez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 7.
Ted Jackson Agee, 16, of 629 Church St., Eden, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Agee is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 5.
Michael D. Blackwell, 63, of 808 Cascade Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Blackwell was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 25.
Oct. 11
Xavier Talisa Artis, 26, of 130 Taft St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering. Artis was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
Paul Wayne Rieson, 46, of 204 Park Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report and misuse of 911. Rieson was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
A resident reported that someone vandalized their vehicle in the 200 block of The Boulevard. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Brianna Joy Fagge of 415 White Oak St., High Point, was arrested and charged with felony possession of heroin and was also served a criminal summons for unauthorized use. Fagge was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 29.
Oct. 12
Diane Griggs Willard, 36, of 4020 Westover Drive, Apt. 103, Danville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Willard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 18.
Shakea Nicole Luck of 103 West Ct., Danville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Luck is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 18.
Sanh Hong Tran, 45, of 115 Wilson St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tran was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Oct. 13
Jason Eugene Scott, 40, of 1865 Martin Lane, Axton, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and resist, obstruct, and delay. Scott was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Kenneth Dwayne Pulliam, 45, of 138 Piedmont St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open container. Pulliam was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 21.
Linda Shale Lowe of 544 Danbury Bridge Road, Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Lowe is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
Oct. 14
Patricia Pearl Wilson of 640 Long St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer and resist, obstruct, and delay. Wilson was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
Rodney Thomas, 33, of 177 Jeffries Ct., Rocky Mount, was arrested on a fugitive warrant, failure to appear warrants, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was placed under a $190,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 15.
Jimmy Edwin Broadnax of 491 Glass Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Broadnax is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
