Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Oct. 21
Kimberly Williams Medellin of 301 W. Aiken Road, Eden, was served a criminal summons for harassing phone calls. Medellin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 23.
Archie Raheem Matkins, 25, of 1716 South Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and breaking and entering. Matkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 4.
A resident in the 300 block of East Harris Place reported that someone vandalized a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Donald Spence of 3733 Kings Mill Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Spence is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 5.
A resident in the 600 block of Hamlin Street reported that someone broke into the residence and stole two Xbox One consoles and a 48” television. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Oct. 22
Douglas Jason Crawford, 34, of 181 Wimbish Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Crawford was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Roger Wayne Gauldin Burke of 1446 Fayette St., Apt. 35, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open container. Burke is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 18.
Frank Otis Burroughs III, 32, of 141 Rockguil Drive, Brown Summit, was arrested on a warrant from Guilford County and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Burroughs was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 31.
Maddocks Earl Walker, Jr., 37, of 201 Church St. Ext., Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for robbery. Walker was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 5.
A resident in the 400 block of Turner Street reported that someone vandalized a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dennis James Pruitt, 61, of 216 N. Oakland Ave., Apt. C1, Eden, was arrested on a Warrant for failure to appear. Pruitt was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Oct. 23
Justin Lee Dillard, 37, was arrested on warrants for misdemeanor larceny and failure to register as a sex offender. Dillard was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Dillard was placed under a $13,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 7 & 25 and Dec. 18.
Justin Lawrence Barker of 130 Vail Drive, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Barker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 18.
Eric Brandon Hampton of 115 Greenwood St., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Hampton is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
Jacob Blaine Odell of 504 Glovenia St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Odell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 17.
Dustin Lance Hooker, 30, of 711 Shedd St., Eden, was arrested on warrants for fraud and failure to return rental property. Hooker was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
Patricia Cogovan of 1108 Washington St., Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to person under twenty-one years old. Cogovan is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Jeremy Ross of 1140 Friendly Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to person under twenty-one years old. Ross is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Bonnie Denise Ratliff of 987 Rhodes Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to person under twenty-one years old. Ratliff is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 10.
Khushbuben Patel of 108 Boone Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to person under twenty-one years old. Patel is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 10.
Oct. 24
Jerald Devon Adams, 45, of 1309 Forest Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. Adams was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
China Evelyn Dreyer of 304 Victor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to person under twenty-one years old. Dreyer is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 10.
A business official reported that someone vandalized property at Mitchell’s Drug, located at 544 Morgan Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Oct. 25
James Emmett Rogers, Jr. of 789 Circle Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor child abuse. Rogers is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 4.
Johnny Lee Artis of 213 S. Van Buren Road, Eden, was served a criminal summons for injury to personal property. Artis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 6.
A resident in the 600 block of Lynrock Terrace reported that someone stole cash from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Robert Dwayne Pettigrew, 37, of 1417 South Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant from Guilford County for failure to appear. Pettigrew was placed under a $100 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Guilford County District Court on Dec. 3.
Oct. 26
Laterra Danyae Smith of 618 North St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
Hector Juarez, 32, of 124 David Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Juarez was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 9.
Robert Lee Daniels, 53, of 1220 Forest Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniels was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 18.
A resident reported that someone damaged a vehicle at 117 E. Kings Highway. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Mitchell Lee Joseph, Jr. of 320 E. Aiken Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for driving while impaired and possession of schedule ii. Joseph is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 9.
Billie Saunders Galloway, 71, of 1210 Manning St., Apt. 7, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Galloway is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Oct. 27
Eric Jo Gardner of 422 Moir St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Gardner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Tamara Jordan, 32, of 941 Oakwood Drive, Danville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 7.
