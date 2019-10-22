Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Oct. 15
Jody Lee Pulliam, Jr., 23, of 861 Wray Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Pulliam was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 19.
A resident reported that their vehicle was damaged in the 200 block of Morgan Street. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Stacey Marie Purdy, 37, of 241 Maple St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Purdy was placed under a $732.50 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 30.
A resident in the 300 block of High Street reported that a known suspect stole a debit card and personal checks. The investigation continues.
Oct. 16
A resident reported that someone broke into a vehicle in the 200 block of Peter Hill Road and stole a purse. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dashara Rochelle Jennings of 584 Hampton Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Jennings is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 9.
Tasha Edwards Christley of 409 Grove St., Eden, was served a criminal summons for larceny. Christley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 24.
Oct. 17
Helen Elizabeth Gardner of 422 Moir St., Eden, was charged with driving while impaired. Gardner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Kasey Jo Becker, 38, of 642 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for trespassing. Becker was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 6.
Robert Holt Cashwell, 29, of 534 Baytree Drive, Harrells, NC, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and trespassing. Cashwell was placed under a $1,100 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 6.
Oct. 18
Charlesetta Smallwood Norman, 59, of 622 Park Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Norman was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 10.
A resident reported a cell phone was stolen in the 700 block of South Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported someone vandalized a Vehicle in the 800 block of South Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 900 block of Hayes Street reported that someone vandalized a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Bryan Joseph Jackson, 43, of 12613 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Jackson was placed under a $250 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 8.
A resident reported that someone fraudulently used a debit card in the 300 block of Arbor Lane. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Quentin O’Bryan Hood, 29, of 1000 First St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hood was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 22.
Oct. 19
Chasity Maynard Cobb, 40, of 11333 N.C. 87, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Cobb was placed under a $265 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 29.
Roderick Ray Martin of 1206 Second St., Eden, was charged on a citation for open container. Martin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court om Dec. 4.
Deaunte Rashawn Allen, 30, of 426 Moir St., Eden, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Allen was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
Harry Lee Strong, Jr. of 420 Henry St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Strong is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 28.
Jacqueline Annette Galloway, 26, of 1215 W. Fieldcrest Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant with failure to comply and was also charged with possession of marijuana. Galloway was placed under a $240 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Oct. 20
Todd Phillip Grubbs, 46, of 319 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested on warrants for assault on a female, communicating threats, failure to appear and breaking and entering. Grubbs was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Nakisha Lynn Shelton, 36, of 319 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering. Shelton was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 5.
A business official reported that someone attempted to pass counterfeit bills at Cookout, located at 663 S. Van Buren Road. The investigation continues.
A business official reported that someone stole clothing from The Coin Laundry, located at 405 Bridge St. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 700 block of John Street reported that someone stole a 2006 Black Chrysler 300 from the residence. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Kevin Brian Graham of 6728 Wild Turkey Lane, Charlotte, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Graham is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Luke Charles Watkins of 273 Guerrant Springs Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Dominique Rekwan Starkes, 23, of 1130 E. Stadium Drive, Apt. R, Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Starkes was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
