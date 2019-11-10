Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Oct. 28
A business official reported someone broke into nine units at Plaza Mini Storage, located at 421 N. Van Buren Road. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 block of Cedar Street reported that someone stole a storage building from his residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Deaunte Rashawn Allen, 30, of 426 Moir St., Eden, was arrested and charged with intent to sell and deliver schedule II and possession of schedule VI. Allen was placed under a $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 4.
Charles Kevin Rickman of 321 Talley Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rickman is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 6.
Jaden Cohleal Brown of 1287 Delaware Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 9.
Oct. 29
Devon Lynn Hairston, 43, of 412 Victor St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hairston was placed under a $215 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Adrianne William Lee Miller of 120 Robbins St., Greensboro, was charged on a citation for resist, obstruct, and delay, and possession of marijuana. Miller is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Oct. 30
Kenya Tanisha Broadnax of 515 Ash St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Broadnax is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 2.
Jerry Vaughn Broadnax of 604 Lynrock Terrace, Apt. G, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Broadnax is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Desmond Tashawn Rutledge of 3304 Spring Road, Greensboro, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Rutledge is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Sherriel Denise Broadnax, 29, of 331 W. Meadow Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Broadnax was placed under a $2,990 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
James Leonardo Satterfield, 26, of 1105 Barnes St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Satterfield was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
John Christopher Simmons, 35, of 580 Lakewood Trail, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay and was also served fugitive warrants from Henry County, Virginia. Simmons was placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 27.
Timothy William Edwin Carter, 28, of 609 Elm St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 2.
Nicolas Cole Broadnax of 511 Greenwood St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Broadnax was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 7.
Ronnie Wilkins, 35 of 403 Moir St., Eden, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and resist, obstruct, and delay. Wilkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 13.
Oct. 31
Phillip Nathaniel Creasy of 16521 Hall St., Mosley, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Creasy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 26.
A reisdent reported that someone stole the tag from his vehicle in the 300 block of East Arbor Lane. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Pierce Street reported that someone vandalized his vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone vandalized his vehicle in the 400 block of Wedgewood Court. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Yefri Rodriguez Hiciano, 25, of 5313 W. Market St., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with larceny. Hiciano was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
Allen Lynn East, 61, of 345 E. Harris Place, Apt. 319, Eden, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. East was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Symone Cathryn Motley, 21, of 540 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Motley was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 12.
Nov. 1
Jessica Shonta King of 140 Stoneybrook Drive, Apt. 8, Eden, was served a criminal summons for failure to return rental property. King is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Jordan Christine Thornley of 418 Pervie Bolick St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Thornley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 9.
Steven Joseph Occhino of 623 S. Pierce St., Apt. H, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a domestic violence protective order. Occhino is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 13.
Stacey Leanne Duggins, 32, of 1916 Woodrow Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Duggins was placed under a $465 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 26.
Anthony Lavell Fisher, 31, of 100 Leigh Drive, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Fisher was placed under a $7,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 20.
Takiyah Kenyhata Broadnax of 723 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Broadnax was placed under a $3,720 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 21.
Cindy Gail Smithy, 47, of 1428 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny. Smithy was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Nov. 2
Corey Jemond Cunningham, 34, of 719 Prospect St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, possession of open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cunningham was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 20.
A resident in the 200 block of North Bridge Street reported that someone stole the North Carolina registration plate from a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Michael Dwayne Thornton, 41, of 626 Morehead St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Thornton was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 18.
Nov. 3
Katina Renea White, 37, of 106 Greenwood St., Apt. B, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for shoplifting and trespassing and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. White was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 13.
