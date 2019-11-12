Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Nov. 4
A resident reported that someone stole a HVAC unit in the 700 block of Circle Drive. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Darius Jeremiah Graves of 148 Murray Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Graves is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15, 2020.
Michael Wayne Hodges, 41, of 1106 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hodges was placed under a $45,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 16.
Nov. 5
Frankie Lee Reynolds, Jr. of 211 Blackstock St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reynolds is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 29, 2020.
Sierra Elizabeth Pass of 1327 George St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Pass is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 2, 2020.
Darius Jeremiah Graves of 148 Murray Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Graves is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 15, 2020.
Danny Dwayne Howard, 54, of 106 Begonia Lane, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Nov. 6
Regina Powell Doss of 721 Manley St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Doss is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 2.
Glenn Taylor Fain, 31, of 741 Spring St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon. Fain was placed under an $800 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 3.
A resident in the 500 block of Victor Street reported that a known suspect obtained electricity in her name. The investigation continues.
Nov. 7
Amy Coleman Harvey, 33, of 1154 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on warrants from Alamance County for failure to comply. Harvey was placed under a $350 cash bond. Harvey is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 22.
Christopher Wayne Fisher, 46, of 1154 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Fisher was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 25.
A resident reported that someone tried to pass a forged prescription at CVS Pharmacy located at 625 S. Van Buren Road. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Brian Rayshawn Crews, 32, of 611 Church St., Eden, was arrested and charged with traffic violations. Crews is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Nov. 8
Timothy William Edwin Carter, 28, of 2191 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony possession of methamphetamine. Carter was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Heather Nicole Hall, 29, of 2191 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Hall was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Nov. 19.
Nov. 9
Brandon Robert Deters of 1605 Anji Ct., High Point, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Deters is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 22.
Nov. 10
Khadijah Zakiyah Cook, 26, of 107 Kirkwood Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for cyberstalking. Cook was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 3.
A resident in the 600 block of Lake Street reported that someone stole a 6’ camo step ladder and two five foot sections of platform with folding legs from the bed of a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Nov. 11
Timothy Wayne Lewis of 810 Walker St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Lewis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 20.
