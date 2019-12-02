Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
Nov. 22
Maeva Stover of 1404 Tillery Drive, Greensboro, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. Stover is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Michaiah Degraffenreidt of 215 W. Holt St., Burlington, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. Degraffenreidt is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Nov. 25
Brian Tracy LaFrance of 1301 Church St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. LaFrance is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 5.
Christopher Dale Bailey, 37, of Eden, was arrested and charged with misuse of emergency communications. Bailey was placed under a $500.00 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 11.
Nikki Gale Denny, 37, of 644 Flynn St., Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Denny was placed under a $32,000.00 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 4.
Nov. 26
Daequon Maurice McLean, 24, of 3506 Whitworth Drive, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLean is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
Azra Jerman Keene, 29, of 4642 Hodges Dairy Road, Yanceyville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of open container. Keene was also served a Warrant for Hit and Run and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Keene was placed under a $3,500.00 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 12.
A resident reported money being stolen in the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Jerome Demarco McNeil of 312 Mill St., Graham, was charged on a citation for possession of open container.
Larry Delmer Parker, 48, of 817 Klyce St., Apt 1E, Eden, was arrested and charged with weapons violaton. Parker was placed under a $1,000.00 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 17.
Nov. 27
Jody Doss, 19, of 139 The Boulevard, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Doss was placed under a $5,000.00 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
On November 27, Misty Lynn Holland of 145 Joses Drive, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holland is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 29.
Julian Enrique Robles-Mazariegos of 105 Abernathy Drive, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Robles-Mazariegos is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Quaneta Snipes Pearson, 35, of 147 Westfield Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Pearson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 30.
Kornelia Nicole Carver, 19, of 622 Flynn St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Durham County. Carver was placed under a $2,500.00 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 18.
Ashley Amanda Price of 472 Strawberry Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Price is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Eva Harris Austin of 1216 Odell St., Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule II. Austin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Roy Elton Evans, Jr. of 800 E. Warren Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule II. Evans is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Nov. 28
Courtney Sierra Pike, 23, of 765 Stone Mountain Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pike was placed under a $2,500.00 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 5.
Nov. 29
A resident reported that someone stole his 2008 GMC Acadia from 311 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
John Michael Talbert of 1209 Front St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule III and schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. Talbert is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 7.
Nov. 30
Latonya Cortriss Adkins of 50 Vandola Church Road, Danville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Adkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 16.
Julius Alphonso Adams Page III of 533 Lakewood Trail, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Page is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Kayla Dorothy Champion-Wright of 337 D & J Park Drive, Lot 35, Axton, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Champion-Wright is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 12.
Brianna Nicole Manuel, 18, of 256 Elaines Drive, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Manuel was placed under a $1,500.00 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Dec. 16.
Esteban Miguel Torres of 301 Dan River Road, Madison, was charged on a citation for carrying a concealed weapon. Torres is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 13.
Dec. 1
Christina Faye Odell of 659 Valley Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Odell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 7.
David Wayne Gray, Jr. of 718 Spring St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Gray is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 6.
A resident in the 500 block of Carolyn Court reported that a known suspect stole their vehicle. The investigation continues.
Aracely Damari Vasquez of 209 Bedford Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Vasquez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Jan. 7.
Isaiah Christian Martin of 401 W. Wooten St., Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Martin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on March 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.