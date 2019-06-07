Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
May 27
Myron Dylan Meadows, 42, of 217 Blackstock St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Meadows was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 13.
Michael Dwayne Tuggle of 611 Lynrock Terrace, Apt. D, Eden, was served a criminal summons for failure to return rental property. Tuggle is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Laprince Orkorye Hairston of 824 Hundley St., Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Hairston is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 18.
Christion James Moore of 336 Rosewood Ave., Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods. Moore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Trudario Hunter Carter of Axton, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of stolen property. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
May 28
Emily Alexis Helmstetler of 157 Carolina Drive, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resist, obstruct, and delay. Helmstetler was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 10.
Dustin Nathaniel Bondurant of 200 Windmere Drive, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bondurant is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 10.
Taylor Richardson of 1627 Harrison Cross Road Loop, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Richardson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 13.
Maria Nicolasa Mendoza of 312 Henry St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Mendoza is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
May 29
Rufus Elwood Moyer, 55, of 106 Roanoke St., Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for felony larceny and failure to appear. Moyer was placed under a $27,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 12.
Eric Jo Gardner, 31, of 422 Moir St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Gardner was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 3.
A resident in the 600 block of Friendly Road reported that someone stole his wallet with money, debit card, and EBT card inside the wallet. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 300 block of Coleman Street reported that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole a Stihl leaf blower and a Jonsered chainsaw. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kenneth Dwayne Rietz of 304 Henry St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Rietz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Kayla Leighann Pennell, 24, of 128 Stoneybrook Dr., Apt. 6, Eden, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Pennell was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
Antonio Juan Byrd of 313 Merriman St., Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Byrd was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 6.
May 30
Eden Police responded to Eden Lawnmower located at 100 E. Aiken Road, Eden, in reference to an alarm. The business had been broken into and two Stihl weed eaters, four Stihl chain saws, and two Stihl target saws were stolen. There are suspects in the case. The investigation continues.
Michael Terrell Best, 37, of 9653 N.C. 700, Pelham, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and driving while impaired. Best was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 12.
Jeffrey Lee Manns of 158 Sterling Dr., Stoneville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Manns is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 1.
Jamie Shane Donovan Chavis, 31, of 606 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Chavis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Christopher Todd Merchant of 717 Davis St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Merchant is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Shemika Catisha Fultz of 623 Long St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fultz is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Cassandra Irene Marus of 508 Wil’O’Pat Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Marus is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
A resident in the 1200 block of Forest Road reported that someone broke into an outbuilding and stole a backpack blower, two Cub Cadet weed eaters, a Stihl weed eater, and a Stihl chainsaw. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jacob Matthew Stantliff of 324 E. Meadow Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Stantliff is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Christopher David Lumpkins, 49, of 303 Church St., Stoneville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lumpkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Christopher Wayne Fisher, 45, of 1154 Friendly Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for illegal dumping. Fisher was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 10.
Jonathan Wayne Poage of 5648 Saxapahaw Road, Graham, was arrested on warrants for breaking and entering and felony and habitual larceny. Poage was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 1.
May 31
Brian Rayshawn Crews, 31, of 611 Church St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Crews was placed under a $12,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 13.
June 1
Brooke O’Neill Carter, 29, of 1404 Delaware Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Carter was placed under a $263 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 13.
Kayla Lyn Christmas, 21, of 632 Lee St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Christmas is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Marcus Leclair Cardwell, 39, of 180 Sharp Road, Madison, was arrested and charged with simple assault and resist, obstruct, and delay. Cardwell was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 13.
A resident in the 1200 block of Forest Road reported that someone broke into her outbuilding and stole a Murray push mower. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Lashanda Michelle Thomas of 234 Lytle St., Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container, and felony possession of cocaine. Thomas was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 17.
Brandon Lewis Moxley, 22, of 632 Lee St., Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Moxley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Alexander Michael Grubbs, 27, of 150 Eisenhower Court, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Grubbs was placed under a $3,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 13.
June 2
Jackie Todd Hooker, 50, of 183 Nance St., Eden, was arrested and charged with littering and resist, obstruct, and delay. Hooker was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.