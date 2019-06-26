June 17
Stacy Anthony Martin of 131 Salmon St., Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and driving without a license. Martin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
A resident in the 100 block of Short Morgan Street reported that someone stole a Mercury push mower from his residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone broke into their home in the 1400 block of east Stadium Drive. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Kendale Christine Mabe of 1417 South Ave., Eden, was served a criminal summons for trespassing. Mabe is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 24.
Stephen Daniel Loew of 8489 NC Hwy 704, Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Loew is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 15.
June 18
Jonathan William Richardson, 27, of 159 Means Creek Road, Mayodan, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Richardson was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 27.
A resident in the 200 block of Ray Street reported that someone damaged his vehicles and residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A business official reported that someone broke into a business at 107 Bridge St. and stole a JVC Television and Haier 5,000 BTU air conditioner. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Bryson Mondre Floyd, 20, of 1136 Front St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Floyd was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 9.
William Anthony Poindexter, 19, of 219 Brookside Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule III. Poindexter was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Jacqueline Rae Arnette of 1101 Wray Road, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Arnette is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.
Jerrod Tremaine Kellam of 1235 Norman Drive, Apt. 5A, Eden, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Kellam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.
Sherrod William Leake, 38, of 230 Lenoir Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and driving while impaired. Leake is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 11.
Myron Dylan Meadows, 42, of 217 Blackstock St., Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and was also served a warrant for unauthorized use. Meadows was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 12.
June 19
Marcus Leclair Cardwell, 39, of 128 Shady Grove Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Cardwell was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 17.
Tami Lynn Corum of 936 Overlook Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Corum is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 28.
Shakyse Lynette Patrick, 25, of 323 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for robbery. Patrick was placed under a $250,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Carneilius Dejuan Lipscomb, 21, of 7171 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant for robbery. Lipscomb was placed under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Tyliek Dashun Scales of 631 Fagg Drive, Apt. 7A, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for rape. Scales was placed under a $500,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 10.
Chad Lashane Price, Jr. of 206 Short Morgan St., Eden, was served a criminal summons for communicating threats. Price is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 27.
Jamar Quamel Crenshaw of 320 Highway St., Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Crenshaw is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Brittany Lee Hairfield of 1512 Gibbs Road, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and alcohol violation. Hairfield is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Edward Ray Mundy, 30, of 314 Dan River Church Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and assault on a female. Mundy was placed under a $265 cash bond. Mundy is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 1.
Gemini Adayal Davis, 20, of 100 Jefferson St., Apt. B, Mayodan, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Davis was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.
June 20
Kaitlyn Briann Mitchem of 68 Helmstutler Court, Bassett, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchem is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 28.
Travis Anker of 44 Candy Court, Stanley Town, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Anker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Gavin Alexander Webb, 17, of 213 S.Van Buren Road, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Webb was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
A resident reported that she was harassed n the 300 block of East Arbor Lane by a known suspect. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole bedding from Wash Tub Laundry located at 403 W. Kings Highway. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Antoine Devon Johnson of 1021 Louise Ave., Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Johnson was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Samuel Wayne Barker of 923 Church St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barker is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 28.
Borden Michael Artis of 618 North St., Eden, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Artis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
A resident in the 400 block of South Hamilton Street reported that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole a Sun Joe pressure washer, Troy Bilt lawn mower and grass catcher, and a Troy Bilt weed eater. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Nakisha Lynn Shelton, 36, of 319 S. Center St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelton was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 9.
A resident reported that someone fraudulently used his wife’s social security number to open an account at U.S. Cellular. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
June 21
Idrak Saad Jones of 7 Arbor Spring Court, Brown Summit, was charged on a citation for possession of open container. Jones is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Michael Leonard Graves of 1210 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Graves is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Lauren Ann Bivins of 630 Mayfield Road, Ruffin, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Bivins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 28.
Charlesetta Smallwood Norman of 3010 Chamberlayne Ave., Richmond, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Norman is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 8.
Meredith Christine Moore, 47, of 103 Dan River Rd, Madison, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Moore was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 9.
Bryant Keith Scales of 510 Anderson St., Eden, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Scales is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 15.
Timothy Harold Gantt was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Gantt is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 24.
Alton Ray Pyron III, 22, of 1014 Lincoln St., Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Pyron was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 27.
June 22
A resident was assaulted in the 100 block of North Van Buren Road. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Tony Alando Christian of 819 Fulton St., Reidsville, was served a criminal summons for worthless checks. Christian is scheduled to appear in Caswell County District Court on August 21.
Alexis Hope Mesiemore of 200 Carmen Ave., Apt. 1915, Jacksonville, was charged on a citation for alcohol violation. Mesiemore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 25.
Eliseo Vargas, Jr. of 6563 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Vargas is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 25.
Lydia Valle Mesiemore of 115 Silver Leaf Drive, Jacksonville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Mesiemore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 25.
Dwayne Michael Johnson of 442 White Oak Lane, Midway Park, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 25.
Ashley Dawn Fulp, 31, of 467 Stratford Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for fraud. Fulp was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 16.
Alden Bailey Johnston, 21, of 808 Uhles St., Reidsville, was arrested on warrants for possession of stolen property, misdemeanor larceny, and probation violations. Johnston was also charged with Resist, Obstruct, and Delay and Destroying Evidence. Johnston was placed under a $46,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
Shauna Elizabeth Rosier of 657 Settle Bridge Road, Madison, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Rosier is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 4.
Dustin Nathaniel Bondurant, 32, of 200 Windmere Drive, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Bondurant was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Trevious Lavernon Graham of 511 Spruce St., Eden, was charged on a citation for carrying a concealed weapon. Graham is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 4.
Douglas Jason Crawford of 181 Wimbish Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Crawford is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 8.
Jillian Lynn Vernon, 32, of 126 Floyds Circle, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine. Vernon was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5
A resident reported that a known suspect broke into her residence in the 400 block of Henry Street. The investigation continues.
June 23
Stacey Goins of 331 S. Center St., Eden, was charged on a citation for littering. Goins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 25.
A resident reported that she was assaulted in the 600 block of South Van Buren Road. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Brandon Eugene Tipold, 24, of 836 Grand Lake Drive, Ridgeway, Virginia, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property and driving without a license. Tipold was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
Damien Antawn Bailey, 41, of 505 Franklin Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Bailey was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 8.
Corey Jawan Perkins of 215 Willow Court, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Perkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Jackson Blake Evans of 642 Creekridge Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Evans is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.