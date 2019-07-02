Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
June 24
Christopher Leon Carter, Jr. of 802 McConnell Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Carter is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 5.
Tyuana Shakoria Perkins of 290 Benson Road, Eden, was charged on a citation with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, obstruct, and delay. Perkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 3.
A resident in the 200 block of Weaver Street reported that someone stole bicycles, power drills, air compressor, leaf blower, and a hammer from a truck at the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Ronald Keith Minter, 63, of 156 Tall Timber Lane, Lot 145, Reidsville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Minter was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
June 25
David Phillip Pulliam, Jr. of 167 N. Fieldcrest Road, Apt. A, Eden, was charged on a citation for driving while impaired. Pulliam is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
A resident in the 500 block of Carolyn Court reported that someone stole his wallet. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Jacqueline Rae Arnette of 1101 Wray Road, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Arnette is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
June 26
Shania Payton Phillips of 1285 South Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Phillips is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
Brad Adam Watkins of 7140 NC Hwy 770, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Watkins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
Joseph Thomas Denny of 1132 US Business 29, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Denny is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 24.
Steven Boyd Chandler of 809 S. Hamilton St., Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to a minor. Chandler is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 6.
On August 26, Joshua Lee Edwards of 133 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for selling alcohol to a minor. Edwards is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 6.
June 27
Eden Police and Fire Departments responded to 105 Short Morgan St. in reference to a house fire. The fire appeared to be intentional but was extinguished before destroying the residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Randy Craig Kennon, 58, of 304 Morehead St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Kennon was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
June 28
Jacob Paul Lewis of 5685 NC Hwy 135, Stoneville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 25.
Leslie Ann Bullins of 1140 Front St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Bullins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Ronnie Lincoln Green, 46, of 2455 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Green is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 14.
Jeffrey Duran Tinsley of 124 The Boulevard, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Tinsley is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 6.
William Butch Gover of 1811 Woodrow Ave., Eden, reported that someone stole a Stihl leaf blower and weed eater missing from his residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
June 29
Joshua Grant Rice, 26, of 1215 Ridge Ave., Eden, was arrested on an indictment for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II and sell and deliver schedule II. Rice was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 12.
George Thomas, Jr. of 125 E. Stadium Drive, Apt. D, Eden, was served a criminal summons for shoplifting. Thomas is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15.
A resident in the 1300 block of Stegall Street reported that someone stole a BMX Dynacraft bicycle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Jacqueline Michelle Simmons of 901 Uhles St., Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 4.
Eddie James Richardson, 46, of 611 Admiral Drive, Salisbury, was arrested on a warrant from Rowan County for assault with a deadly with intent to kill and was also charged with felony possession of cocaine. Richardson was placed under a $140,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 5.
Kennedie Layne Super, 20, of 807 Manley St., Eden, was arrested and charged with resist, obstruct, and delay. Super was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 12.
Nathaniel Jacob Culkin of 491 Matrimony Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Culkin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Aug. 15.
June 30
Vincent Ray Ryans, 46, of 1239 Lewis St., Eden, was arrested and charged with property damage. Ryans was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 4.
A business official reported that someone damaged property at 314 W. Kings Highway. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.