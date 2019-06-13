Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
June 3
Kennedy Leanne Bullins, 23, of 100 N. Seventh Ave., Mayodan, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container, and resist, obstruct, and delay. Bullins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 15.
A resident reported that someone fraudulently used his debit card after the card was lost at 205 E. Meadow Road. The investigation continues.
Jessica Ball Porter, 41, of 1127 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation and was also charged on a citation for shoplifting. Porter was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 6 and August 8.
An business official reported that someone broke into J&K Tobacco, located at 238 W. Kings Highway. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Ashley Nicole Hundley, 33, of 513 Dumaine St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hundley was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
Travis Napolean Hairston, 52, of 540 Riverside Drive, Apt. 204, Eden, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. Hairston was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 4.
June 5
A resident reported that he was assaulted in the 400 block of East Stadium Drive. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Brittney Tuggle Knaak of 799 Virginia St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule IV. Knaak is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Jody Eugene Doss of 139 The Boulevard, Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Doss is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 11.
Kerri Michelle Tripp, 30, of 216 N. Oakland Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Tripp was placed under a $215 cash bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
Kathy Smith Hacker, 42, of 600 Victor St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply. Hacker was placed under a $2,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 13.
A school official reported that someone stole a Toro lawn mower from Morehead High School located at 134 N. Pierce St. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Dener Ronaldo Trigueros of 700 McConnell Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Trigueros is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 2.
June 6
Crystal Mae Dodson of 824 Flamingo Road, Bassett, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Dodson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
Kymbre Alayne Vineyard of 12837 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting. Vineyard is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 7.
Alex Daniel Cox of 415 Virginia St., Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Cox is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 7.
Eddie Dwight Bennett of 2221 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served a warrant. Bennett was placed under a $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 19.
Shannon Amanda Mitchell of 621 Church St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 29.
A resident in the 1100 block of Willow Street reported that someone stole a Watercraft Briggs & Stratton generator from her camper. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
June 7
Jody Eugene Doss, 42, of 139 The Boulevard, Eden, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse. Doss was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 4.
Beverly Wayne Hampton, 49, of 215 The Boulevard, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felony and assault on a female. Hampton is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 17.
Quontre Devon Meadows, 21, of 3045 Ordway Drive NW, Apt. H, Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon. Meadows was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 17.
Carrie Lynette Boyd of 943 Overlook Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Boyd is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 24.
A resident in the 500 block of Monroe Street reported that someone stole medication from her residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Olajwan Ramon Milton, 36, of 223 Peter Hill St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Milton was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 26.
Patrick R. Millner, 33, of 631 Fagg Drive, Apt. 7A, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for felony sell & deliver schedule II. Millner was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Wentworth Superior Court on July 15.
June 8
A resident reported that someone broke into a residence in the 300 block of Coleman Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Tyra Renee Hankins of 336 Daniel Adkins St., Eden, was served a criminal summons for trespassing. Hankins is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 17.
Shytavian Quen’Jour Hood of 1000 First St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hood was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 24.
Shameka Monte Gauldin of 144 E. Aiken Road, Eden, reported that someone vandalized her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 block of Elam Avenue reported that someone broke into her vehicle and stole a black and white handbag. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
William Andrew Couch II of 307 Dameron St., Eden, was served a criminal summons for worthless check. Couch is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 9.
A resident reported that someone stole two window air conditioning units in the 300 block of South Bethel Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
June 9
Richard Nicholas Turney, 29, of 423 Thomas St., Eden, was arrested and charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor shoplifting. Turney was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 27.
William Alexander Wade of 206 Short Morgan Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault by pointing a gun. Wade was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 15.
Bobby Lee Hepler, 39, of 635 Riverside Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Hepler was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Anthony Laurin Graves of 213 S. Van Buren Road, Room 164, Eden, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear. Graves was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.