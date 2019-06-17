Eden Police report the following arrests and incidents:
June 10
A resident reported that someone broke into her vehicle in the 200 block of East Aiken Road and stole a Michael Kors purse and its contents. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Randy Craig Kennon of 304 Morehead St., Eden, was charged on a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Kennon is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Arturo Garcia Lazcano of 1429 Jones Mill Road, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Lazcano is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
A resident in the 1200 block of Ridge Avenue reported that someone broke into his residence. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 400 block of South Hamilton Street reported that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole a Honda 160 CC push lawnmower. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street reported that someone hit her trash can and pushed the trash can into her vehicle causing damage to the vehicle. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
A resident in the 300 block of Elam Avenue reported that someone stole a Vizio television from her residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
A resident reported that someone stole her wallet from in the 600 block of Pierce Street. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
June 11
Christopher Lamont Nash, 33, of 1221 Forest Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. Nash was placed under a $256 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 26.
A company official reported that someone passed counterfeit bills at Wal-Mart, located at 304 E. Arbor Lane. There is a suspect in the case. The investigation continues.
Phillip James Hedgepeth, 39, of 441 Anderson Road, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Hedgepeth was placed under a $25,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Wentworth Superior Court on July 15.
Taylor Elizabeth Sayre, 21, of 615 Lynrock Terrace, Apt. B, Eden, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, obstruct, and delay. Sayre was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
June 12
A resident in the 1200 block of South Fieldcrest Road reported that someone broke into her residence and stole an LG television and sound bar. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Todd Phillip Grubbs, 46, of 1805 South Ave., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault and communicating threats. Grubbs was placed under a $2,500 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15.
Nathan Alexander Davis, 52, of 704 Taylor St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for assault on a female. Davis is scheduled to appear in Wake County District Court on July 12.
John Jerome Woods, 32, of 119 Carroll St., Eden, was arrested and charged with simple assault and breaking and entering. Woods was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 5.
June 13
A resident reported that someone stole lottery tickets from 111 N. Hundley Drive. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Nikki Gale Denny, 36, of 644 Flynn St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Denny was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 3.
Benjamin Wayne Church of 600 Victor St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance violation. Church is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 13.
Jesus Alvarado, 32, of 1268 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also served a criminal summons for second degree trespassing. Alvarado was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 3.
Christopher Cox of 1902 E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, kidnapping, and assault inflicting serious injury. Cox is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 27.
June 14
Jacqueline Rae Arnette, 34, of 1101 Wray Road, Stoneville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Arnette was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15.
Lloyd Edward Hairston, 61, of 818 Forest St., Ext., Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Hairston was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 12.
John Warren Chester of 5912 Old Plank Road, High Point, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chester is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 27.
Bruce Lydell France, 47, of 514 Coapman St., Apt. 1J, Greensboro, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. France was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
Rhonda Faye Burchell, 51, of 520 Greenwood St., Eden, was arrested on a warrant for simple assault. Burchell is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 8.
Harry Lee Peck of 729 Osborne St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance violation. Peck is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Todd Phillip Grubbs of 1805 South Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for shoplifting. Grubbs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Robert Earl Wilfong of 1113 Willow St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance violation. Wilfong is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Michael Junior Moore of 1211 E. Meadow Road, Eden, was charged on a citation for carrying a concealed weapon. Moore is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 19.
Colby Lee Brooks of 1220 Front St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Brooks is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
June 15
Daniel Alexander Dixon, 27, of 7136 Ludwig Drive, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dixon was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 26.
A resident in the 700 block of Circle Drive reported that known suspects stole a Kick scooter and a skateboard. The investigation continues.
Thomas Douglas Smith of 7168 Axton Road, Axton, Virginia, was served a criminal summons for communicating threats. Smith is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Sherriel Denise Broadnax, 28, of 2014 Owens St., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and was also charged on a citation for possession of schedule ii and schedule IV. Broadnax was placed under a $30,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 26.
Ivy Renee Borland of 1165 Ashley Loop, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of schedule IV. Borland is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.
Natasha Nicole White of 702 Taylor St., Apt. C, Eden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. White was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on June 26.
Adam Faison Daniels of 106 Capitol Loop, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Daniels is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
Pamela Moore Lewis of 919 Central Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Lewis is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Pamela Meeks Broadnax of 1216 Ellerbe Ct., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Broadnax is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
Roger Leon Hatcher of 225 Maple Lane, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Hatcher is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Angela Southard Kirkman of 201 Dunn St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Kirkman is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
A resident in the 400 block of West Aiken Road reported that someone attempted to break into their Residence. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
Sonja Jean Pass of 1319 George St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Pass is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Michelle Fax of 1120 Irving Ave., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Fax is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
On June 15 James Irving Gibbs of 638 Lee St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Gibbs is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
William Brandon Norris Tudor, 37, of Eden, was arrested on a warrant for communicating threats, possession of schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tudor was placed under a $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 27.
A resident was assaulted in the 400 block of Monroe Street. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation continues.
June 16
Beverly Ann Clark of 218 Peter Hill St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Clark is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
Kenneth Lee Allen, 45, of 637 Lake St., Eden, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and drunk and disruptive. Allen was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Billy Joe Chatman of 625 Riverside Drive, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Chatman is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 23.
Catherine Brooke Joyce of 1909 Railroad Drive, Lot 24, Reidsville, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joyce is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on September 19.
Oscar Jaimes Jaimes, 28, of 1909 Railroad St., Lot 24, Reidsville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Jaimes was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 15.
Kadera Lashon Dobson of 305 E. Harris Place, Apt. 107A, Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Dobson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Donna Samantha Hernandez of 512 Flynn St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Hernandez is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 22.
Scott Everett Criner of 707 Hodges St., Eden, was charged on a citation for city ordinance offense. Criner is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 25.
Brandon Lee Martin of 1075 Southland Drive, Martinsville, Virginia, was charged on a citation for possession of marijuana. Martin is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Herman Lee Lipford, Jr., 43, of 1973 Water Oak Road, Martinsville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Lipford was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 1.
Austin Blaine Nelson of 814 Meeks Road, Ridgeway, Virginia, was charged on a citation for consuming alcohol underage. Nelson is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 29.